There isn't actually. This is the first thread about Dana basically saying the exact opposite of Jons primary excuse that nobody cares about him and Tom, Dana is actually saying it would be the biggest UFC HW fight ever, by a long shot.Man, it's not like there are not already threads about this
I guess now that they've finished using Jon to make Ngannou look worse, they're ready to use Tom to leverage negotiations with Jon again like they did before with Ngannou.There isn't actually. This is the first thread about Dana basically saying the exact opposite of Jons primary excuse that nobody cares about him and Tom, Dana is actually saying it would be the biggest UFC HW fight ever, by a long shot.
Bigger than Brock Lesnar vs Randy Couture "The biggest fight of all timez"?
I'd be really disappointed if he fought Alex.
Does he really think he can't beat Tom? Even after that performance against Stipe!?
Stipe is old but aside from that he did not want to be in there. He took the fight solely because they offered him big money and a free title shot but he never really wanted to fight again, he was essentially already retired and retired officially after the loss. He looked like a deer in the headlights the entire time, still managed to land some good shots when he wasn't pissing his pants tho.I'd be really disappointed if he fought Alex.
Does he really think he can't beat Tom? Even after that performance against Stipe!?
You're acting like that performance against geriatric Stipe is something to be bragging about. Tom would have gotten Stipe out of there the first round.I'd be really disappointed if he fought Alex.
Does he really think he can't beat Tom? Even after that performance against Stipe!?