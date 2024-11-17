  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Media Dana says Tom and Jon would be the biggest HW fight ever, Jon Quacks

Jones: "But nobody cares about me and Tom!"

Dana: "Actually everybody does it would be the biggest HW fight ever"

Jones: "I refuse to fight Tom I will fight a Brazilian MW who can't speak english or outwrestle Israel Adesanya, or I'm leaving!"

1000_F_602049770_FV9ssmXcAviWgipIMT9Wf5ifSIaDSuNJ.jpg
 
tritestill said:
Man, it's not like there are not already threads about this
There isn't actually. This is the first thread about Dana basically saying the exact opposite of Jons primary excuse that nobody cares about him and Tom, Dana is actually saying it would be the biggest UFC HW fight ever, by a long shot.
 
MarioLemieux said:
There isn't actually. This is the first thread about Dana basically saying the exact opposite of Jons primary excuse that nobody cares about him and Tom, Dana is actually saying it would be the biggest UFC HW fight ever, by a long shot.
I guess now that they've finished using Jon to make Ngannou look worse, they're ready to use Tom to leverage negotiations with Jon again like they did before with Ngannou.

Tom vs. Gane for the vacant title next spring I guess.
 
Jon seems content to keep playing this character.

He should retire.

The whole jesus thing & dancing like a donald is getting weird.
We are fight fans, fight Tom.
 
I'd be really disappointed if he fought Alex.

Does he really think he can't beat Tom? Even after that performance against Stipe!?
 
Rio Ferdinand said:
I'd be really disappointed if he fought Alex.

Does he really think he can't beat Tom? Even after that performance against Stipe!?
The thing is that Jones is a LHW. Alex is, too.

Tom is a natural HW.
 
Jones has shown again and again that when he is really motivated, he is still the best. You can bring up his fights with Reyes and Santos all you want, but those guys were not name guys that got him excited, and his performances showed that. If Jones fights Aspinall or Pereira, he will be highly motivated, and those two guys will be in trouble! Hater will always hate, but Jone's record speaks for itself. At 37 years old, he is still the best!
 
Rio Ferdinand said:
I'd be really disappointed if he fought Alex.

Does he really think he can't beat Tom? Even after that performance against Stipe!?
Stipe is old but aside from that he did not want to be in there. He took the fight solely because they offered him big money and a free title shot but he never really wanted to fight again, he was essentially already retired and retired officially after the loss. He looked like a deer in the headlights the entire time, still managed to land some good shots when he wasn't pissing his pants tho.

Difference between Tom and Stipe is Tom is in his prime and wants to compete with the best, Stipe is way past his prime and even a few years ago did not seem too motivated anymore.
 
Employees should follow orders or be fired

Book it Dana. Jones doesnt show up, thats his legacy burnt
 
Rio Ferdinand said:
I'd be really disappointed if he fought Alex.

Does he really think he can't beat Tom? Even after that performance against Stipe!?
You're acting like that performance against geriatric Stipe is something to be bragging about. Tom would have gotten Stipe out of there the first round.
 
