Jon says it's Alex or nothing

Watching the post fight presser. Jon said he's ready to drop the belt and Tom could have it, not interested in fighting him. Says he wants to fight Alex.
I don't hate the Alex fight if Jones is giving up the belt. Dana don't be a POS let hem bang bro.
Well it's either fight grappling threat Jon or grappling threat Ankalaev. One fight is much bigger than the other, especially if it's for the LHW title. If Alex loses, he's right back in another title fight because Jon retires.It's a squash match. Alex hasn't been protected from fighters who pose a grappling threat for no reason.