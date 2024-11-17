Jon says it's Alex or nothing

  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Watching the post fight presser. Jon said he's ready to drop the belt and Tom could have it, not interested in fighting him. Says he wants to fight Alex.
 
Was just talking about this in the mega thread. Wants that fuck you money if he gives Tom a chance to fight him.
 
Has anyone ducked this hard since Tito Ortiz? I guess Germain de Randamie but still, shocking. Well, Glover's stock went through the roof when Shogun refused to fight him for not being a big enough name so Aspinall will probably benefit tremendously from this.
 
If he drops the belt then fine. No reason to call him a duck. If he holds onto it, that's a problem.
 
The 🐐 does what the 🐐 wants.

The 🦆 does what the 🦆 wants.
 
I don't hate the Alex fight if Jones is giving up the belt. Dana don't be a POS let hem bang bro.
 
Dana really hinted that he really liked Alex and that's one of the reasons he's against it, but Jon will fight Tom for the fight amount of money.
 
Iroh said:
It's a squash match. Alex hasn't been protected from fighters who pose a grappling threat for no reason.
Click to expand...
Well it's either fight grappling threat Jon or grappling threat Ankalaev. One fight is much bigger than the other, especially if it's for the LHW title. If Alex loses, he's right back in another title fight because Jon retires.
 
