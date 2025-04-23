Rumored Chael Sonnen says Tom v Gane and winner fights Jon

Not sure how credible this is, but this is a response to the Jon v Tom deal done video. Says super reliable source called him and asked if he was trolling. Then let him know UFC is allowing Jon to get six months off and Tom will defend the interim title again against Gane.


If this comes to pass, would be pretty bogus. Sincerely hope this is trolling, because this is an epic level of duck if true. Pretty disgusting tbh and taints Jon's legacy (probably not to the delusion base of fans anyway)

If this proves to be untrue and Jon signs the contract cool. Chael also talks about how the possibility of Jon v Gane 2 would be a horrible idea, but that's what's on the table.
 
Dude if this happens… it would be exactly the fight I have wanted forever.. I don’t care about Jones anymore Gane vs Tom is the best fight the UFC could make at HW skill for skill.
 
Dana white tells Volkov he was robbed and that they would make it right.
Gane gets a title shot and Volkov has to fight Almeida..
 
On top of once again defending an interim title isn’t Gane coming off a pretty egregious robbery?
 
MartiniSIDe said:
Strip Jon

Fuck that shit
This.

Catering to roid boy has gone far past ridiculous at this stage.

Either defend against the DEFENDING interim champ, or vacate and stop clogging up and already shit show HW division.
 
He just said like 2 days ago that Tom vs Jon was a done deal. Don't listen to this guy
 
Lol, Tom will have cleaned out the division before even getting a title shot. He's #1 himself and will have beaten #2, 3, 4, 5, 7 and 8, while the "champ" has 1 ranked win.
 
This idiot just said that Aspinall/Jones had a date locked in and was next. Sonnen is a fucking can and I don't believe a word he says outside of his conversation with Cruz and Faber nearby from years ago where he didn't understand the rules.

 
