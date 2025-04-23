tritestill
Red Belt
@red
- Joined
- Mar 25, 2009
- Messages
- 8,106
- Reaction score
- 7,671
Not sure how credible this is, but this is a response to the Jon v Tom deal done video. Says super reliable source called him and asked if he was trolling. Then let him know UFC is allowing Jon to get six months off and Tom will defend the interim title again against Gane.
If this comes to pass, would be pretty bogus. Sincerely hope this is trolling, because this is an epic level of duck if true. Pretty disgusting tbh and taints Jon's legacy (probably not to the delusion base of fans anyway)
If this proves to be untrue and Jon signs the contract cool. Chael also talks about how the possibility of Jon v Gane 2 would be a horrible idea, but that's what's on the table.