Dana says Jones & Gane beat Aspinall

“You put two guys in a room. Jon Jones walks out each and every single fucking time.”

“He just destroyed the best heavyweight in the world after a 3 year layoff.”

Dana White calls Gane the best (not Aspinall) and says Jon beats everyone in the world.

I gotta agree with Dana. We never seen Jon Jones lose. We have seen Ngannou and Aspinall lose before. Only Gustafsson was able to match him but he avenged that “loss”

It’s fair to say Gane has what it takes to avenge his loss Ngannou and defeat Aspinall


 
