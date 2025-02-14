  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

2022-2023 could’ve been the best HW era

GOATtalks

GOATtalks

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Jan 11, 2019
Messages
4,872
Reaction score
3,672
Just imagine that Jones wouldn’t have ducked Ngannou and Ngannou wouldn’t have left UFC. We would’ve had a HW roster looking like this:

Ngannou
Jones
Stipe
Aspinall
Gane
Volkov
Pavlovich
Blaydes
Almeida
Lewis

That’s probably the best top10 at HW we would’ve ever had, shame it never came to fruition.
 
Idk about the best but it would have been much better than it is now..
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,258,380
Messages
56,894,898
Members
175,448
Latest member
Bars

Share this page

Back
Top