2022-2023 could’ve been the best HW era

GOATtalks
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Jan 11, 2019
- Messages
- 4,872
- Reaction score
- 3,672
Just imagine that Jones wouldn’t have ducked Ngannou and Ngannou wouldn’t have left UFC. We would’ve had a HW roster looking like this:
Ngannou
Jones
Stipe
Aspinall
Gane
Volkov
Pavlovich
Blaydes
Almeida
Lewis
That’s probably the best top10 at HW we would’ve ever had, shame it never came to fruition.
Ngannou
Jones
Stipe
Aspinall
Gane
Volkov
Pavlovich
Blaydes
Almeida
Lewis
That’s probably the best top10 at HW we would’ve ever had, shame it never came to fruition.