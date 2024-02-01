Social Biden to finally visit East Palestine one year after Massive Chemical Fire from Train Derailment

Conaway, the town’s mayor, has repeatedly been critical of Biden, said recently: “My personal opinion the best time for him to come would be February of 2025 when he is on his book tour.”

Biden has announced he'll be visiting East Palestine after the Mayor had to personally invite him, a year after the massive chemical fire after a train derailment. The Mayor stated there's several unresolved issues and lingering health concerns.

AP24029715621679.jpg








The Mayor was upset last year when Biden neglected East Palestine for Ukraine. Especially after sending billions overseas... instead of helping Americans at home. The White House also refused to Declare a State of Emergency for the accident which would have freed up additional funding to help locals.

East Palestine mayor rips Biden for visiting Ukraine over Ohio train site

Mayor Trent Conaway accused Biden of abandoning his domestic responsibilities, calling the president’s decision not to visit, “the biggest slap in the face.”
Mayor Trent Conaway accused Biden of abandoning his domestic responsibilities after the 80-year-old president popped over to Kyiv on Monday to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“That was the biggest slap in the face,” Conaway told Fox News’ “Jesse Watters Primetime” on Monday night.

“That tells you right now he doesn’t care about us,” the mayor continued.

“He can send every agency he wants to, but I found out this morning that he was in Ukraine giving millions of dollars away to people over there and not to us … on Presidents’ Day in our country, so I’m furious.”

The Biden administration has faced intense backlash over its response to the Feb. 3 train derailment in the small Ohio town, which caused a toxic spill and forced the evacuation of roughly 5,000 panicked residents


Locals aren't impressed either
 
