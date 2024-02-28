Elections Joe Biden loses 100k votes to uncommitted in Michigan primary

President Biden might have won the Michigan Democratic primary, but for some voters who disapprove of his handling of Israel's war in Gaza, Tuesday night was about sending a strong message: Change course or lose votes in the general election.

As of 5 a.m. ET Wednesday, more than 100,000 votes for the uncommitted option on the Democratic ballot have been counted, according to results reported by The Associated Press.

Biden maintains more than 80% of the total vote with nearly 618,000 votes.

Listen to Michigan, a campaign started and spearheaded by predominantly younger Arab and Muslim organizers, led a push for Democrats to vote uncommitted in the primary as a protest vote.

They're urging Biden to call for an immediate and permanent cease-fire in Gaza and stop sending U.S. aid to Israel. It comes nearly five months after the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas on Israel that killed 1,200 people. Since then, almost 30,000 people in Gaza have been killed.

"We have led a movement that is far exceeding expectations, using the ballot box to urge America to stop killing our families," said Listen to Michigan spokesperson and Democratic strategist Abbas Alawieh at a watch party in Dearborn, Mich. "That's all we're asking for. Just stop killing our families," he added.

Dearborn has been at the center of this movement, where more than half the population is of Middle Eastern or North African descent.

"This coalition is one that wants to bring the morality back to this country because somewhere along the line, we have lost it," said Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud at the watch party Tuesday night.

"We will be that movement to bring [elected officials] back in line, if not with this primary election, then with November," he added.

Not a good sign for the Biden administration. If he loses 2% of the Arab and Muslim votes that can cost him the election.

The war Gaza is going to be a major issue in the 2024 presidential election.
 
This is a nothing burger...

Michigan Democrats, especially Muslims, might be angry at Biden, but they'll never vote for Trump

The only danger for Biden is if they refuse to vote altogether. Trump did squeak by Hillary in 2016, but I can't see repeat of that.
 
It'd be a mistake to think that this is just Arabs/Muslims. People from various backgrounds find what is happening in Gaza as unacceptable.

This likely won't knock any sense into the Democratic party though, they'll continue to blame the voter for their own lack of action, and fearmonger about Trump and the end of Democracy up until the day of voting.

It's hard enough to get people to vote, and 100,000 people showed up to tell you that they're not voting for you.
Plus the 40,000 people that voted for Williamson and Phillips.
 
Scerpi said:
This is a nothing burger...

Michigan Democrats, especially Muslims, might be angry at Biden, but they'll never vote for Trump

The only danger for Biden is if they refuse to vote altogether. Trump did squeak by Hillary in 2016, but I can't see repeat of that.
Listen here, bucko, I'm sick of all this nonsensical partisan-

...wait, wait

Yep. That's about the size of it.
 
Didnt these ungrateful losers see Biden eating his ice cream, saying there would be a ceasefire Monday or whatever?

Don’t these uncultured swine see this pure, unadulterated leadership???

 
Biden did better than the polls suggested and trump did worse than the polls suggested.
 
cottagecheesefan said:
Didnt these ungrateful losers see Biden eating his ice cream, saying there would be a ceasefire Monday or whatever?

Don’t these uncultured swine see this pure, unadulterated leadership???

lol... Why would Biden even announce something like that?
 
The only problem here is what's the point? Biden and Trump are going to handle Israel the exact same way. If that's the issue you're basing your vote on well than you have no one who will be on your side when it comes down to Trump vs Biden. Unless your on the side of watching Gaza be turned into rubble then you have two choices.
 
Scerpi said:
This is a nothing burger...

Michigan Democrats, especially Muslims, might be angry at Biden, but they'll never vote for Trump

The only danger for Biden is if they refuse to vote altogether. Trump did squeak by Hillary in 2016, but I can't see repeat of that.
Not showing up to vote has always been a problem for Democrats.
Biden beat Trump by about 150,000 votes in Michigan in 2020, and 140,000 people chose to not vote for anyone or the two other candidates on the ballot over Biden.

These people arent' going to vote for Trump, but you could get enough people to check out and just not show up.
 
method115 said:
The only problem here is what's the point? Biden and Trump are going to handle Israel the exact same way. If that's the issue you're basing your vote on well than you have no one who will be on your side when it comes down to Trump vs Biden. Unless your on the side of watching Gaza be turned into rubble then you have two choices.
The hope would be if Biden wants to win, he'll have to listen and address the issue.
So does he want to play chicken and see if the voters will pull through for him in the end, or does he do whatever he can to win their vote ?
 
method115 said:
The only problem here is what's the point? Biden and Trump are going to handle Israel the exact same way. If that's the issue you're basing your vote on well than you have no one who will be on your side when it comes down to Trump vs Biden. Unless your on the side of watching Gaza be turned into rubble then you have two choices.
SmilinDesperado said:
The hope would be if Biden wants to win, he'll have to listen and address the issue.
So does he want to play chicken and see if the voters will pull through for him in the end, or does he do whatever he can to win their vote ?
Bros, he already announced a ceasefire
 
I understand they're upset but they don't really have a better alternative on these matters in November.
 
SmilinDesperado said:
The hope would be if Biden wants to win, he'll have to listen and address the issue.
So does he want to play chicken and see if the voters will pull through for him in the end, or does he do whatever he can to win their vote ?
Just seems weird to throw your vote away for an issue that neither side is going to give you what you want. Would make more sense to go ahead and table that idea and worry about your other issues. Unless you're ok with either Trump or Biden and you just want Isreal to stop which I could also see being the case as I don't really care which one wins.
 
SmilinDesperado said:
Not showing up to vote has always been a problem for Democrats.
Biden beat Trump by about 150,000 votes in Michigan in 2020, and 140,000 people chose to not vote for anyone or the two other candidates on the ballot over Biden.

These people arent' going to vote for Trump, but you could get enough people to check out and just not show up.
So it was 14%. obama got 10% of it. Thats also not considering there was an actual uncommit campaign against biden
 
I'm just hoping Joe can stay in it until the election and a much better candidate doesn't step in.....I'm pulling for the old Pedo to at least stay breathing until November. Come on Corn Pop...You know the thing.
 
