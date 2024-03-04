Elections Nikki Haley wins Washington DC primary - first woman to ever win a Republican primary

Nikki Haley wins Washington, D.C., Republican primary, in small symbolic boost

Presidential contender Nikki Haley won the Washington, D.C., Republican primary on Sunday, her first victory in the nominating process and a symbolic win for the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Edison Research said.
WASHINGTON, March 3 (Reuters) - Presidential contender Nikki Haley won the Washington, D.C., Republican primary on Sunday, her first victory in the nominating process and a symbolic win for the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Edison Research said.

Haley, the only remaining challenger to Donald Trump in the race, won 62.9% of the vote, versus 33.2% captured by the former president.
"It’s not surprising that Republicans closest to Washington dysfunction are rejecting Donald Trump and all his chaos," Haley campaign spokesperson Olivia Perez-Cubas said in a statement.

Haley was the first woman to win a Republican primary in U.S. history, her campaign said.

She still faces near-impossible odds in her quest to win the Republican nomination to take on likely Democratic nominee President Joe Biden in November. Trump won the first eight nominating contests by significant margins before losing to Haley in America's capital city. The former president is also expected to win almost all nominating contests going forward, opinion polls show.
Interesting piece of history made by Haley. She has zero chance of winning but it's humorous to see her stick around and draw the ire of so many cans.
 
Shows how out of touch Washington DC is with the rest of the country.
 
There's republican voters in DC?

District of Columbia primary results

Nikki Haley
62.8%
1,274 votes

Donald Trump
33.3%
676 votes

Omg... yay for Nikki

