- Donald Trump pushed the Nikki Haley birther theory, which claims she is eligible to be president because her parents were not US citizens when she was born in the US, so she is not a natural born citizen.
---
As Nikki Haley surges in Republican polls, former President Donald Trump has turned to his social media outlet where he is promoting a "birther" conspiracy theory against the former South Carolina governor.
Trump posted an article on his Truth Social account from a right wing outlet that claims Haley is ineligible to be president because her parents were not U.S. citizens when she was born.
----
Former President Donald J. Trump has reached back into his brand of nativism to accuse a political opponent of color — this time, Nikki Haley — of not being a real American eligible for the presidency as he defends his own eligibility for the ballot under the Constitution.
On his social media site on Monday, Mr. Trump reposted a report by The Gateway Pundit, an website influential in the pro-Trump community that traffics in all manner of conspiracy theories, sowing doubt about Ms. Haley’s U.S. citizenship as polls show her cutting into Mr. Trump’s lead in New Hampshire. The report falsely claims that because Ms. Haley’s Indian immigrant parents were not yet citizens when she was born in South Carolina, she is disqualified “from presidential or vice-presidential candidacy under the 12th amendment.”
---
Trump's mother was born in Scotland, so by this rightwing logic Trump was never eligible either.
---
https://www.npr.org/2024/01/10/1223940451/donald-trump-birther-nikki-haley-citizenship-president-14th-amendment
----
Trump Promotes False Birther Conspiracy About Nikki Haley
False and racist attempts to sow doubt about a political rival’s eligibility for the nation’s highest office are part of the former president’s playbook.
www.nytimes.com
---
Trump's mother was born in Scotland, so by this rightwing logic Trump was never eligible either.