President Joe Biden sparked chaos in Los Angeles on Saturday as his motorcade traffic delayed the start of a college basketball game and protesters swarmed the streets where he was staying.Biden headed straight to George Lucas' Bel Air home upon his arrival in the City of Angeles, where wooed entertainment industry leaders in town for the Grammys.But his motorcade, which consists of about two dozen vehicles and shuts down the streets to all traffic so the president can be moved quickly, caused massive delays and was greeted by students protesting the war in the Middle East.Biden had no public events on his schedule for his Los Angeles trip. The White House said he was participating in a 'campaign event' on Saturday night.But Biden’s son Hunter lives in Malibu, and Sunday is his 54th birthday. On Saturday, which was the late Beau Biden's birthday, Joe and Jill Biden visited his grave in Wilmington, Del., before departing for the West Coast.The men's basketball game between UCLA and the University of Oregon at Pauley Pavilion was delayed by around 25 minutes after traffic from the motorcade caused the visiting Oregon team to arrive late, according to ESPN.The Oregon team was staying at the same West Beverly Hills hotel where President Biden was staying. The hotel is only a few blocks from the UCLA campus and is heavily secured due to the presidential visit.The game eventually started and UCLA won 71-63.Additionally, the hotel had drive by protesters on Saturday night. Both President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden were staying there. While Biden had been at George Lucas' house, Jill Biden spoke at a gala at Paramount Studios in Hollywood in support of a nonprofit that asks retailers to commit 15% of their shelf space to Black-business-owned brands.Outside the Bidens' hotel, cars were honking and shouts were heard as people voiced their objections to Israel's attack on Gaza.And about 75 protesters were outside of the hotel.The road leading into the hotel was block by police. LAPD officers and Secret Service were on the scene, some with riot gear and rubber bullets.Several student organizations took part in the protests.Biden is causing delays and people are protesting his motorcade because of the Gaza conflict.Protesters are holding signs with one saying November we will remember.I'm sure some college basketball fans were upset the game they got tickets for was delayed.