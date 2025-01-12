Why did Marc Goddard stop but ...

The referee of UFC is ofc light-years ahead of us (tho the difference to me is still bigger because most of you here understand more than me) in mma knowledge; the act of judging and determining when a fight is safe to continue, as well.



It's said his knowledge on MMA safety regulations, so much so has even has a committee for it of which he is the director, is rarely matched.



Still though, I didn't understand the reason he stopped the first Poatan vs Prochazka first fight yet only stopped Poatan vs Khalil when Khalil fell to the ground — and even still, he hesitated at first, Poatan looked at him and then he paused a little and determined the end of the fight.



Was Jiri under more safety risk than Khalil at any moment towards the final moments of both fights? Jiri had taken two hard right and left hooks that dropped him and many elbows and was falling. Khalil didn't show so much wobbliness, or fading, but had nasty cuts, being blind of one eye at the time (not permanently but temporarily ofc), had his nose broken, his face was covered in blood, Prochazka's face didn't get blood in his both fights against Poatan (nor Hill's either, nor Sean. Izzy's did get blood tho).



Idk tho... Was one safer than the other?