Ngannou's hammerfists

He has hit opponents who were already down and done, which... Damn, it's risky to even the opponents' lives, imagine being out cold already and getting a full on hammer fist from Ngannou... It happened to Overeem and Stipe Miocic.



That's totally unnecessary. Could the too big adrenaline make that hard to control? Or is that unexplainable, perhaps implying he is mean, in a way?



The adrenaline may be too high... But Alex Pereira, for example, when he drops his opponents, he always look at the judges and see whether they will stop or no. When he dropped Hill with his left hook, he looked at Herb Dean, stopped for a moment, and then hit Hill while he was down, stopping even before Herb Dean pushed him away.



Same thing when Alex head kicked Jiri Prochakza. Despite all the controversy of the early stoppage in the first fight (which was actually stopped right, as Jiri would be just ground and pounded like in the second fight) he still waited for Herb Dean to get there, he saw Herb Dean didn't stop and then he went to the ground and pound.



With Khalil as well... Marc Goddard was already kinda taking it a little too long to stop the fight, I'd say... It should have been stopped earlier. Then, he dropped Khalil, he intended to even grab Khalil's face and knee it when Khalil was falling, but he realized it would just lead to more unnecessary damage. Then Goddard didn't stop it yet, so Poatan looked at Goddard, like, "come on dude, stop this..." and even made an attack motion so Goddard would stop it, something like "look here dude, it's over, stop this..." ...



Idk if it's more common in HW. Aspinall went for hammerfists as well he Sergei was already down and out...