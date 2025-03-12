  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

For Poatan fanboys who dont understand why he couldnt land a punch

This video does a great job of explaining the way Anakaev's techniques completely shut down Poatans offense.

-Pressure of boxing and mixing in wrestling
-Disruptive Feints to fuck with Poatans rhythm
-Angles to avoid danger
-Hand traps to control Poatans lead hand
-Keeping his lead foot on the outside of Poatans lead foot
-Push kicks to control the distance

These techniques allowed Ankalaev make good reads and stay out of danger while also finding openings for counters and attacks of his own.

This is a great explanation for Poatan fanboys who don't really know anything about fighting. They think it's a coincidence that Poatan found the chins of everyone else he fought with relative ease (except Jan's) but somehow couldn't land a single big punch on Ank in 25 minutes even though Ank stood in front of him for extended periods of time.

The answer is the feints, angles and looks Ankalaev was giving Poatan didnt leave any openings for Poatan to capitalize on. The secret ingredient was skill. Ank is simply a more skilled striker than Poatan if you take away the power factor.

Ank is the slicker boxer with better defense and superior technique in avoiding danger and finding openings of his own. The same fanboys who need to watch this video to understand what really happened are the same fanboys who claim Alex got robbed. These people don't know anything about fighting. Casuals manufactured by the WME era UFC hype machine.

Alex didn't get robbed. He got outclassed for 4 out of 5 rounds and if they fight again Alex will get out classed even harder. This time Ank won't be scared, he knows he's better and will be confident because the mystique is gone.

Study this video anon Poatan fanboys. Study it well. It's not that Poatan had a bad day. He looked good specifically in terms of his low kicks and his newly improved takedown defense but at the end of the day Ank ain't Jamal Hill and he ain't Kalil Roundtree.

These guys are MMA brawlers with very rudimentary striking skills. Jiri is slightly better than them but not by much. Ank is simply one level higher than these guys.
 
Honest question. You could have created a good post that would have potentially given us meaningful technical/tactical discussion by stopping after three paragraphs. But then you just kept on about fanboys and went unnecessarily incendiary. You can be one of the best posters when you want, why be a dick?

Thanks for the cliffnotes list of the vidya, tho. That is nice food for thought.
 
It’s hard to land a punch when you aren’t throwing any punches…

I do believe that Ankalaev’s strategy played a part in why Pereira had such a lackluster performance, along with him being a lefty, but what really stood out to me was Pereira’s post-fight interview. I really believe he thought he was winning the fight just by throwing low-licks and defending takedowns…

He fought like a guy trying to play it safe and hold on to a lead, when he was clearly the guy who needed to take control of the fight…
 
That was an annoying read.

Most of it made sense, except the arrogant name calling.

Large parts of both fan bases were wrong on this one. Many Ankalaev fans said he would wrestlefuck him for 5 rounds, or to a sub or ground and pound finish. I doubt a single one thought he wouldn't land a takedown.
 
This thread is kind of ruined by the fact that he did land on Ankalaev. Also, Ankalaev has good defense, so I'm not sure why it matters that he couldn't hurt him.'

Ironically, the TS is actually a casual fan of kickboxing, and only saw K1 kickboxing because he watched Pride, so knows very little about the sport.
 
I lost by getting up and watching the fight. And I keep losing by clicking on these threads. There was a fight, one guy lost and the other won an uneventful decision, 100 threads on Sherdog full of people gloating and insulting each other. Reminds me of Facebook.
 
So TS knew, but also had to go and search up YouTube videos as to why Poatan lost :rolleyes:

Seems to me like TS himself had no idea, as he had to rely on a YouTube video to explain.
 
thx fi Sharon king 🫵🏿👑 hope jamahill finna do dat nex taym bro prolly do it better 💪🏿
 
