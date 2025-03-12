For Poatan fanboys who dont understand why he couldnt land a punch





This video does a great job of explaining the way Anakaev's techniques completely shut down Poatans offense.



-Pressure of boxing and mixing in wrestling

-Disruptive Feints to fuck with Poatans rhythm

-Angles to avoid danger

-Hand traps to control Poatans lead hand

-Keeping his lead foot on the outside of Poatans lead foot

-Push kicks to control the distance



These techniques allowed Ankalaev make good reads and stay out of danger while also finding openings for counters and attacks of his own.



This is a great explanation for Poatan fanboys who don't really know anything about fighting. They think it's a coincidence that Poatan found the chins of everyone else he fought with relative ease (except Jan's) but somehow couldn't land a single big punch on Ank in 25 minutes even though Ank stood in front of him for extended periods of time.



The answer is the feints, angles and looks Ankalaev was giving Poatan didnt leave any openings for Poatan to capitalize on. The secret ingredient was skill. Ank is simply a more skilled striker than Poatan if you take away the power factor.



Ank is the slicker boxer with better defense and superior technique in avoiding danger and finding openings of his own. The same fanboys who need to watch this video to understand what really happened are the same fanboys who claim Alex got robbed. These people don't know anything about fighting. Casuals manufactured by the WME era UFC hype machine.



Alex didn't get robbed. He got outclassed for 4 out of 5 rounds and if they fight again Alex will get out classed even harder. This time Ank won't be scared, he knows he's better and will be confident because the mystique is gone.



Study this video anon Poatan fanboys. Study it well. It's not that Poatan had a bad day. He looked good specifically in terms of his low kicks and his newly improved takedown defense but at the end of the day Ank ain't Jamal Hill and he ain't Kalil Roundtree.



These guys are MMA brawlers with very rudimentary striking skills. Jiri is slightly better than them but not by much. Ank is simply one level higher than these guys.