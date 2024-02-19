What happened to Volk shows why...

It's important to cement your legacy completely in your own weight class before you think about moving up. We've seen GSP, Jones, Silva etc. get criticism for not going up to fight the dominant champ above them. But they clearly valued establishing themselves as the goat at their own weight class first.



Going into the Topuria fight all I heard from him was how easily he was gonna put this guy away, zero challenge. Then maybe fight some other lw contender to work towards another lw shot because clearly nobody at fw had anything for him. You can't be looking past contenders like that. Now he's suffered two brutal kos and his chin might be compromised completely. And if he never regains the belt MANY people will say he isn't the fw goat.