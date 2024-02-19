What happened to Volk shows why...

Mike

Mike

Titanium Belt
@Titanium
Joined
Jun 6, 2010
Messages
46,224
Reaction score
27,724
It's important to cement your legacy completely in your own weight class before you think about moving up. We've seen GSP, Jones, Silva etc. get criticism for not going up to fight the dominant champ above them. But they clearly valued establishing themselves as the goat at their own weight class first.

Going into the Topuria fight all I heard from him was how easily he was gonna put this guy away, zero challenge. Then maybe fight some other lw contender to work towards another lw shot because clearly nobody at fw had anything for him. You can't be looking past contenders like that. Now he's suffered two brutal kos and his chin might be compromised completely. And if he never regains the belt MANY people will say he isn't the fw goat.
 
Even if he regains the belt Aldo is still the goat. 7 title defense in UFC.

And Volk wants to get dual champ as it is the popular thing nowadays and want some big payday.
 
He wasn't too far off from getting old, so I think he went up to try at the right time. He just spent so much of it with Max rematches he fucked his own legacy. There are lots of guys at FW now he hasn't fought. He only defended against KZ and Ortega besides Max. I think if he skipped Max and took out Allen, Emmet, and Movsar, his legacy would look better than it is.
 
He seemed more interested in parading around like Mrs. Doubtfire than not fighting like a dork with his chin exposed.
 
Pretty sure 4 months is not long enough to recover from a KO. Great punch while in the mix but your brain has to fully heal.
 
he got high on his own supply

thought he could drink booze and take a short notice fight against islam
then thought he could bounce back in 4 months and fight topuria
 
Mike said:
It's important to cement your legacy completely in your own weight class before you think about moving up. We've seen GSP, Jones, Silva etc. get criticism for not going up to fight the dominant champ above them. But they clearly valued establishing themselves as the goat at their own weight class first.

Going into the Topuria fight all I heard from him was how easily he was gonna put this guy away, zero challenge. Then maybe fight some other lw contender to work towards another lw shot because clearly nobody at fw had anything for him. You can't be looking past contenders like that. Now he's suffered two brutal kos and his chin might be compromised completely. And if he never regains the belt MANY people will say he isn't the fw goat.
Click to expand...
does everyone not realize that Islam was a head kick.. it was nowhere near his chin...
 
I don't even care about double champ status anymore. I barely did from the beginning actually, but especially these days it's just not interesting when every champ wants to do it without even defending. The media still makes it out be this monumental god-like achievement but I swear if you give every single champ an instant title match in another weight a lot of them would win. It's not as big of a deal as it first appeared.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

barillas
Volk vs Ilia has so much to do with Aldo vs Mcgregor
2
Replies
29
Views
756
barillas
barillas
Gabe
If Volk Beats Topuria - Would You Like to See Him Fight Evloev or Go Back to 155?
2 3
Replies
43
Views
1K
Ironheart
Ironheart
ExitLUPin
Volk is an undefeated 17-0 at FW but whoever dethrones him won't get as much credit for it now
Replies
15
Views
702
AstralPanda
AstralPanda
Fact Checker
Why are people attacking Volk for daring to be great?
2
Replies
20
Views
478
kkthx
K
dildos
Media Ortega should start cutting a 'See you soon boi!' promo for Volk right about now.
2 3 4
Replies
73
Views
1K
Jawth
Jawth

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,231,930
Messages
55,111,271
Members
174,612
Latest member
Splysce

Share this page

Back
Top