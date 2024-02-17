Volk vs Ilia has so much to do with Aldo vs Mcgregor

barillas
SEXO Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Dec 11, 2011
- Messages
- 4,196
- Reaction score
- 525
Aldo and Conor were both undefeated at FW during the time of the fight, Volk and Topuria are also undefeated at FW
Both champions could cement them as the FW GOAT if they win
Conor and Ilia were very hyped trash talkers
Both fights were postponed
Both challengers were European
Both Conor and Topuria had 6 fight in the UFC before their title shot
Both challengers were 27 years old at the time of the fight
Both champions were fighting for the 16th time under the Zuffa banner
Add more parallels if you know
Both champions could cement them as the FW GOAT if they win
Conor and Ilia were very hyped trash talkers
Both fights were postponed
Both challengers were European
Both Conor and Topuria had 6 fight in the UFC before their title shot
Both challengers were 27 years old at the time of the fight
Both champions were fighting for the 16th time under the Zuffa banner
Add more parallels if you know