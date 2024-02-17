Volk vs Ilia has so much to do with Aldo vs Mcgregor

Aldo and Conor were both undefeated at FW during the time of the fight, Volk and Topuria are also undefeated at FW
Both champions could cement them as the FW GOAT if they win
Conor and Ilia were very hyped trash talkers
Both fights were postponed
Both challengers were European
Both Conor and Topuria had 6 fight in the UFC before their title shot
Both challengers were 27 years old at the time of the fight
Both champions were fighting for the 16th time under the Zuffa banner

Also Emmett and Mendes are both similar styles and earned them their title shots. I like the comparison even though Illia isn’t getting as much hype yet.
 
Both defending champs are known for their kicks.
Both challengers are associated with alcohol.
Both challengers make a big deal of how they dress and the lux lifestyle they lead as opposed to the champs who seem like regular guys.
 
will bump this thread if Ilia knocks out Volk in the first 20 seconds to show what a weird fucking world we live in.
 
Both Australian
Both fighting in the UFC
Both in their 30's
Both beat Jose Aldo
Both have facial hair
Both male fighters
Both own a whiskey company
Both speak English
Both coming off 2 losses against the champ in a weight class above them........

Both buying into a complete load of BS
 
