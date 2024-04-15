Topuria will make it look easy against Max

AldoStillGoat

AldoStillGoat

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Oct 15, 2016
Messages
3,190
Reaction score
6,486
He just KO'd Volk who pieced up Max everytime they fought.

Max moved up in weight to fight Justin who ain't sniffing the title and wins and now you guys think he has a shot at Topuria?

Good strategic move for Max to put on weight to fight in LW and then cut back down to FW to take on a bigger more physical Topuria... but it won't be enough.

Topuria is too good anywhere the fight can go.

Also, Aldo is the FW GOAT despite what anyone says. 7 Consecutive title defenses in UFC + 2 in WEC.
 
AldoStillGoat said:
He just KO'd Volk who pieced up Max everytime they fought.

Max moved up in weight to fight Justin who ain't sniffing the title and wins and now you guys think he has a shot at Topuria?

Good strategic move for Max to put on weight to fight in LW and then cut back down to FW to take on a bigger more physical Topuria... but it won't be enough.

Topuria is too good anywhere the fight can go.

Also, Aldo is the FW GOAT despite what anyone says. 7 Consecutive title defenses in UFC + 2 in WEC.
Click to expand...
Ilia was almost KO'd by Jai Herbert, and Jai was submitted by Moicano, who was knocked out by Korean Zombie, who was knocked out by Max.

What does the MMAth tell you?

Double KO

:meow: <WhatItIs>
 
I don’t think it will be easy but I do think he would win. Topuria has more ways to win with his grappling and the striking should be at least close.
 
Get To Da Choppa said:
Ilia was almost KO'd by Jai Herbert, and Jai was submitted by Moicano, who was knocked out by Korean Zombie, who was knocked out by Max.

What does the MMAth tell you?

Double KO

:meow: <WhatItIs>
Click to expand...

That's cause Topuria actually risks it all fight long unlike Max who waits until the last ten seconds of a fight to go all out with minimal risk. Topuria will fight smart against Max just like he did against Volk and there will be nothing Max can do to stop that.
 
Topuria’s gonna have trouble with Max’s length and improved boxing plus his newfound KO strength.
 
Topuria is too fast for Max.


Forget MMAth, people forget how bad max looks against capable boxers. Volk and DP embarrassed him a total of 5 times combined… he looks like a sitting duck against quicker guys who use angles unlike Gaethjes plodding telegraphed movement. Not to mention he rarely checks leg kicks.

I think Topuria makes it look easy. Too fast, too strong, and too well rounded for Max.
 
Topuria looked like he was going to cry in the audience.

Topuria's striking is like a poor man's Gaethje. Max will probably tune him up just as easily while Topuria is loading up and swinging for the fences.
 
AldoStillGoat said:
That's cause Topuria actually risks it all fight long unlike Max who waits until the last ten seconds of a fight to go all out with minimal risk. Topuria will fight smart against Max just like he did against Volk and there will be nothing Max can do to stop that.
Click to expand...
I think Max took quite a few risks in his fights with Aldo, which is why he finished him before the championship rounds.
 
easy? are you trying to say something inflammatory to get traction on here because this will do it haha.

don't think it will be easy, it will be a good fight too. don't think max will manhandle him but i don't think ilia will clap him either. volk took that fight waaaay too soon imo. if he waited it out a bit, i think the result woulda been very different but that being said, max's chin continues to be uncracked and if JG couldn't do it, I wouldn't get cozy with Ilia being the one to crack it.
 
AldoStillGoat said:
That's cause Topuria actually risks it all fight long unlike Max who waits until the last ten seconds of a fight to go all out with minimal risk. Topuria will fight smart against Max just like he did against Volk and there will be nothing Max can do to stop that.
Click to expand...
You okay?
You said Topuria takes a lot of risks which is why he’s successful then in the same paragraph said he’s not going to take risks against Max and that’s somehow going to work?
 
Based on your bitching about how Max waited until the last seconds of the fight to trade yesterday, your opinion on this match up shouldn't be taken seriously. And you look insecure as fuck bringing Aldo while he has got nothing to do with the topic in hand.
 
Will the thrill said:
Imagine looking at maxs overall body of work and thinking anyone could ever make beating him look easy.
Click to expand...
For real, the closest to max being outclassed was probably the 3rd Volk fight but I hold that version of Volk could beat damn near any FW in history.

The Conor fight barely counts because max is such leaps and bounds better than he was when they fought.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Shay Brennan
How would Holloway vs Topuria play out?
Replies
3
Views
402
AmericanMMA
AmericanMMA
Fatback96
Gaethje vs Holloway is a bad career move for Max
2
Replies
26
Views
936
markantony20
markantony20
Koya
Max vs Gaethje is dumb it does nothing for Max change my mind
2 3 4
Replies
67
Views
3K
mudoxiii
mudoxiii
big franklin
Don't count him out! Max Holloway vs. Justin Gaethje (This is a very winnable fight for Max)
2 3
Replies
53
Views
2K
Jon's Drug Dealer
Jon's Drug Dealer
Shay Brennan
Holloway could be FW champ again
2
Replies
22
Views
679
NicholasJBasile
NicholasJBasile

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,236,294
Messages
55,411,926
Members
174,766
Latest member
Ludwig von Mises

Share this page

Back
Top