Topuria will make it look easy against Max

He just KO'd Volk who pieced up Max everytime they fought.
Max moved up in weight to fight Justin who ain't sniffing the title and wins and now you guys think he has a shot at Topuria?
Good strategic move for Max to put on weight to fight in LW and then cut back down to FW to take on a bigger more physical Topuria... but it won't be enough.
Topuria is too good anywhere the fight can go.
Also, Aldo is the FW GOAT despite what anyone says. 7 Consecutive title defenses in UFC + 2 in WEC.
