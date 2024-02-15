Media Ortega should start cutting a 'See you soon boi!' promo for Volk right about now.

I mean we all know Yair beat Ortega by a real fluke injury.

Ortega will kill Yair in the rematch, and Volk is going to humble Topuria really badly.

I see Volk vs Ortega 2 being the next FW title fight after this weeks fight where Volk beats Topuria and the week after where Ortega beats Yair, and considering how close Ortega was to finishing Volk in the third round twice (despite the accidental headbutt which had a significant cause of damage in the fight), and even getting the better off Volk towards the end of the fight, just sets up this rematch so well.

Ortega get your 'See you soon Boi' promo ready!
 
One of the users that truly live up to their nickname.
 
