Volk should retire

He has had 30 fights 16 of them in UFC at the highest level. Most people have either him or Aldo as the FW goat. He has probably made 8 figures by now and I doubt he really needs money. He admitted to excessive drinking just a few months ago, which goes to show he may have lost his fire. He is coming off two brutal KO losses that were only a few months apart. I don't think he should fight for an entire year and he will be 36.5. He won't accept a tune-up fight, nor will the UFC give him someone easy. If he does take a tune up fight in a year, he will be 37 before getting an Ilia rematch.



Really don't want to see him fighting in 5-6 months, I think his chin might be gone and he is at the age where things go downhill fast. He could easily go matched up with Emmett and get his lights shut off again. He won't be getting Champion money anymore so he is probably going to have to take a cut in pay. I know fighters don't want to go out on a loss, but look at Tony now. Despite The damage Volk has taken, I thing he is still very cognizant, and he might not be after a few more bad losses.





We'd all love to see a ride off into the sunset retirement with him avenging his loss to Ilia, but I dont see it happening.