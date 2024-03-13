Volk should retire

Legendary

Legendary

Ꮥµpǝɹnøʌɐ
@Black
Joined
Oct 24, 2010
Messages
7,217
Reaction score
2,385
He has had 30 fights 16 of them in UFC at the highest level. Most people have either him or Aldo as the FW goat. He has probably made 8 figures by now and I doubt he really needs money. He admitted to excessive drinking just a few months ago, which goes to show he may have lost his fire. He is coming off two brutal KO losses that were only a few months apart. I don't think he should fight for an entire year and he will be 36.5. He won't accept a tune-up fight, nor will the UFC give him someone easy. If he does take a tune up fight in a year, he will be 37 before getting an Ilia rematch.

Really don't want to see him fighting in 5-6 months, I think his chin might be gone and he is at the age where things go downhill fast. He could easily go matched up with Emmett and get his lights shut off again. He won't be getting Champion money anymore so he is probably going to have to take a cut in pay. I know fighters don't want to go out on a loss, but look at Tony now. Despite The damage Volk has taken, I thing he is still very cognizant, and he might not be after a few more bad losses.


We'd all love to see a ride off into the sunset retirement with him avenging his loss to Ilia, but I dont see it happening.
 
He still can beat alot of guys. Things are always changing. Who knows if someone winds up with the belt that Volk can beat.
 
He should take a fight against a ranked grappler and then retire off a win in my opinion. I don't think he's going to win a championship again with his age.
 
He's convinced that he's fighting for a belt in his next fight, if that is the case, it's hard to turn down such an opportunity and money. I do think hell retire with another loss, but he seems adamant for one last crack, at least I hope it's the last.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

taugrim
The narrative that Volk has slowed down is bogus
2 3
Replies
43
Views
1K
Lee Danger
Lee Danger
SpiderFan187
A key difference between Khabib and Volk
2 3
Replies
46
Views
1K
Number 8
Number 8
moosaev
Media Volk: I’m gonna teach Ilia a lesson
4 5 6
Replies
110
Views
5K
wolfss
wolfss
MetaIIica
The Volk that fought Islam was a different fighter than the Volk that fought Topuria
2
Replies
33
Views
956
Substance Abuse
Substance Abuse
SpiderFan187
Did Volk have Champion in his Bio? Did he have to change it?
Replies
3
Views
208
Kal-El
Kal-El

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,233,832
Messages
55,239,872
Members
174,701
Latest member
SueP248768

Share this page

Back
Top