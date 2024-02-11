If Volk Beats Topuria - Would You Like to See Him Fight Evloev or Go Back to 155?

Gabe
Saturdays are for the Boys
If Volkanovski beats Topuria on Saturday he will have successfully defended his UFC title 6 times, still not as many as the FW GOAT Jose Aldo, who has 9 if you include the WEC. Still, a win edged Volk closer to that status. If he bests Topuria then it could potentially be smooth sailing at 145 for his next defense, as Evloev might have the strongest case after a close and somewhat underwhelming win over Allen. The real question is, if Volk beats Topuria, should he return to 155 and wait for a definitive top contender to emerge or should he immediately try for defense number seven against Evloev?