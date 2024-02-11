If Volk Beats Topuria - Would You Like to See Him Fight Evloev or Go Back to 155?

If Volkanovski beats Topuria on Saturday he will have successfully defended his UFC title 6 times, still not as many as the FW GOAT Jose Aldo, who has 9 if you include the WEC. Still, a win edged Volk closer to that status. If he bests Topuria then it could potentially be smooth sailing at 145 for his next defense, as Evloev might have the strongest case after a close and somewhat underwhelming win over Allen. The real question is, if Volk beats Topuria, should he return to 155 and wait for a definitive top contender to emerge or should he immediately try for defense number seven against Evloev?
 
If he isn't getting PPV points at LW he'd be better off with a FW title defense. The winner of Charles/Arman will be ahead of him in line for a LW title shot and if Gaethje wins his fight in what might be the headliner of UFC 300 then he will too.
 
Either is fine by me. I think there are some fun matches for him at LW.
 
Never again at 155. Islam showed us why.
 
