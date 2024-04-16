So Topuria is #5 p4p...

Why??? Volk is a great win but after that who's his best win? Emmett?? Then Bryce? Imo Max, Allen, Evloev, Yair and Ortega are all better than Emmett. I also think Kattar got robbed against Emmett.



I get Volk is amazing and all but even if he didn't get ko'd in his previous fight before facing Topuria, is that 1 win on it's own really enough to get a top 5 p4p spot? For reference Max was ranked #14 p4p before beating Gaethje...



Everybody knows MMA Math doesn't work so we can't say Topuria beat Volk so that means he'd beat everybody Volk beat including Max!! It doesn't work like that.



Topuria is very good but when you look at the names Max beat and compare it to Topuria's list does it really make any sense to have him ahead of Max?



Illia Topuria wins: Yousef Jalal, Damon Jackson, Ryan Hall, Jai Herbert, Bryce Mitchell, Josh Emmett, Volkanovski and 8 guys with no wiki page before making it to the UFC



Max Holloway wins... Well actually for Max I'm not going to list them all as their is too Many... Andre Fili, Clay Collard, Akira Corossani, Cole Miller, Cub Swanson, Charles Oliveira, Jeremy Stephens, Ricardo Lamas, Anthony Pettis, Jose Aldo x2, Brian Ortega, Frankie Edgar, Calvin Kattar, Yair Rodriguez, Arnold Allen, Korean Zombie, Justin Gaethje...



That list includes guys that have won the undisputed belt in Aldo, Pettis, Oliveira and Edgar. Gaethje won an Interim belt. Llamas, Ortega, Yair and KZ all fought for belts. Arnold Allen was on a 10 fight UFC win streak...



Then we have Emmet and Bryce for Topuria... Ik the rankings are always nonsense but come on now.