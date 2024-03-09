Media What’s everyone eating, drinking, etc. for UFC 299?

We know it, we love it, we do it all in fun, but that being said…
1710002273547.gif


Ohhhhhhh hell yea and shit Sherladies and Gentlebros, it be that motha fucken time again. That’s right it’s Fight Night, and suck me sideways is it a banger. With Marlon “Cheddar jalapeño Cheetos” Vera taking on “High Fructose corn syrup” Sean O’Malley, shit should be wild…

1710002688215.jpeg

So let’s all enjoy ourselves, stay safe, and do this shit up right…
1710002767396.gif

Grub: Local Chinese takeout, because i don’t want to make shit…
1710002861549.jpeg

Chug: Bud Ice Tall cans, because it reminds me of when i was in High school…
51EA4D8A-E12D-4D9C-8BAD-C46E281D8C22.jpeg

Drug: Horchata, because it smelled fucking amazing…
1710003071619.jpeg


Cap the night off with some good food, good drink and smoke, and take in some good old fashioned ultra violence…
1710003305954.gif


Cheers

1710003373255.gif
 
0b1b9d86030586786a5a37655258b393.gif

@rj144 has promised to cook me something expensive and fancy later tonight^^ Exciting.
Always fun with a little mystery :) *Hungry.*
 
Troegenator bock, henny and these burgers



Pics to follow
 
Going to Buffalo Wild Wings with some friends. Probably eat some subpar wings and focus on some vodka and cranberries.
 
