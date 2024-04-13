Media What’s everyone eating, drinking, etc. for UFC 300?

Dead Kennedy

Dead Kennedy

Don't steal, the government hates competition
@Silver
Joined
Feb 26, 2008
Messages
10,066
Reaction score
5,837
We know it, we love it, we do it all in fun, but that being said…
1713019260076.gif


Oooooooooooooo hell yea and shit, it’s that motha fucken time again. That’s right Sherladies and Gentlebros it’s Fight Night and not just any fight mind you, but this is straight up UFC 300 and we doing this shit tonight. So order it, stream it, pirate it, fever dream it, or smoke signal it, idgaf just fucking watch…
1713019559445.jpeg

So let’s all enjoy ourselves, stay safe, and do this shit up right…
1713019718274.gif

Grub: Baby Backs on the smoker…
A3A6E32A-A629-4014-B8F1-C2AE65369CA4.jpeg

Chug: Dogfish Head variety pack…
6F6E51C7-9043-4820-A5E7-07C4C7C2ECFA.jpeg

Drug: Strawberry Kush Moonrocks…
1713020212622.jpeg


Cap off the night with some good eats, good drank and smoke and take in a historic night of ultra violence…
1713020428096.gif


Cheers

1713020504095.gif
 
Dead Kennedy said:
We know it, we love it, we do it all in fun, but that being said…
View attachment 1039159


Oooooooooooooo hell yea and shit, it’s that motha fucken time again. That’s right Sherladies and Gentlebros it’s Fight Night and not just any fight mind you, but this is straight up UFC 300 and we doing this shit tonight. So order it, stream it, pirate it, fever dream it, or smoke signal it, idgaf just fucking watch…
View attachment 1039187

So let’s all enjoy ourselves, stay safe, and do this shit up right…
View attachment 1039188

Grub: Baby Backs on the smoker…
View attachment 1039190

Chug: Dogfish Head variety pack…
View attachment 1039191

Drug: Strawberry Kush Moonrocks…
View attachment 1039193


Cap off the night with some good eats, good drank and smoke and take in a historic night of ultra violence…
View attachment 1039194


Cheers

View attachment 1039195
Click to expand...
It'll be morning here but fuck it.
1713020856652.jpeg
1713020894333.jpeg
Horse's piss and some chicharron!
 
I’m thinking I’m gonna make some hail Caesar wings (Frank’s red hot + Caesar+ Parm)
and order a pizza maybe?

Thinking about drinking some Coronas and smoking my weed pen.

My buddy is coming over at 4 instead of 5 like our normal time. We’re gonna watch every fight, fucking stoked.
 
Last edited:
Smoking a 300 gram spliff for the occasion..

Nice knowing you Sherbros..

8mnnl3.gif
 
I’m thinking I’m gonna make some hail Caesar wings (Frank’s red hot + Caesar+ Parm)
and order a pizza maybe?

Thinking about drinking some Coronas and smoking my weed pen.

My buddy is coming over at 4 instead of 5 like our normal time. We’re gonna watch every fight, fucking stoked.
 
It will be 4 in the morning here when the main card begins, so no booze for me, instead I'll be loaded on energy drinks, popcorn and a thirst for blood.

LET ME SEE YOUR WAR FACE!!!

<{JustBleed}><{JustBleed}><{JustBleed}>

AHHHHHHHHHH!!!
 
Drinking Hennessy and eating pizza, wings, and pussy.
 
Looking forward to this one, it’s been awhile since I’ve been this pumped for a card.

Lou Malnati’s pizza for dinner
IMG_1022.jpeg

Plenty of good whiskey! Not sure what all I might bust out tonight, but probably this Kentucky Owl Confiscated, Jack Daniels 10 Year, and Knob Creek 12 Year.

IMG_2411.jpeg

Some Mindy’s and Good News gummies too, but not tooo much :)

IMG_1024.jpegIMG_1023.png

<{JustBleed}><mcgoat>:meow:<{natewhut}>
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Dead Kennedy
Media What’s everyone eating, drinking, etc. for UFC 299?
2 3 4
Replies
74
Views
2K
pv3Hpv3p
pv3Hpv3p
Dead Kennedy
Media What’s everyone eating, drinking, etc. for UFC 297?
2 3
Replies
55
Views
1K
Rock3091
Rock3091
Dead Kennedy
Media What’s everyone eating, drinking, etc. for UFC 296?
2 3
Replies
58
Views
2K
Senbonzakura
Senbonzakura

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,235,864
Messages
55,387,465
Members
174,757
Latest member
Elegant

Share this page

Back
Top