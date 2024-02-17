Media What’s everyone, eating, drinking, etc. for UFC 298?

Dead Kennedy

Dead Kennedy

@Silver
Feb 26, 2008
10,060
5,745
We know it, we love it, we do it all in fun, but that being said…
1708183937845.gif

Ohhhhh fuckety, fucken, fuck yea its Fight Night. Now while he’s no spring chicken and there should be rules about the elderly fighting, we have ourselves “Old Man Volk” putting his title on the line tonight, in what is being billed as a battle “of the ages”. So do yourself a favor and view this shit yo…..
1708184354199.jpeg

So let’s all enjoy ourselves, stay safe, and do this shit up right…
1708184492365.gif

Grub: Pot Roast…
1708184851953.jpeg

Chug: Murphy’s Irish Stout…
CFF8471D-A3DD-4330-8237-D4E056CFA650.jpeg

Drug: Gelato…
1708185277617.jpeg


Cap the night off with some good food, good drink and smoke, and take in some good old fashioned ultra violence…



Cheers!

1708186093634.gif
 
Supposed to have a few friends and their gfs over. Gonna be cold so we'll probably have a bonfire going if we watch outside. Got some Dr. Pepper OG and plenty of acid to go aroundScreenshot_20240217_102438_Gallery.jpg
 
