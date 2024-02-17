Dead Kennedy
Don't steal, the government hates competition
@Silver
- Joined
- Feb 26, 2008
- Messages
- 10,060
- Reaction score
- 5,745
We know it, we love it, we do it all in fun, but that being said…
Ohhhhh fuckety, fucken, fuck yea its Fight Night. Now while he’s no spring chicken and there should be rules about the elderly fighting, we have ourselves “Old Man Volk” putting his title on the line tonight, in what is being billed as a battle “of the ages”. So do yourself a favor and view this shit yo…..
So let’s all enjoy ourselves, stay safe, and do this shit up right…
Grub: Pot Roast…
Chug: Murphy’s Irish Stout…
Drug: Gelato…
Cap the night off with some good food, good drink and smoke, and take in some good old fashioned ultra violence…
Cheers!
Ohhhhh fuckety, fucken, fuck yea its Fight Night. Now while he’s no spring chicken and there should be rules about the elderly fighting, we have ourselves “Old Man Volk” putting his title on the line tonight, in what is being billed as a battle “of the ages”. So do yourself a favor and view this shit yo…..
So let’s all enjoy ourselves, stay safe, and do this shit up right…
Grub: Pot Roast…
Chug: Murphy’s Irish Stout…
Drug: Gelato…
Cap the night off with some good food, good drink and smoke, and take in some good old fashioned ultra violence…
Cheers!