Elections - Fetterman in the hospital for 3 days now at least Remember people warned about this? But his wife and team pushed him along anyways and the media all propped him up. They should all be ashamed. twitter roasting his wife though, saying how awful she must be to put him through this Didn't they also hide he have a stroke until like the last...

Hear me out. Populists in both sides come together. And this coming from someone who made the thread on Fetterman being brain dead retard.But I think this type of alliance is needed to transcend the current problems in the political climate. Steve bannon even today was saying people like Ro Khanna want to join the populist, economic movement as the right has embraced, but they are too burdened by both ideology of the base and donor class.They need to look at this democrat loss and look to jump on the MAGA populist movement that has destroyed the establishment right, to help destroy the establishment left nowJust for laughs, I think this will either be the showdown of candidates and/or ticket for 2028 to overcome the uniparty and donor class opposition. As I do not see anyone better that even stroke Fetterman on the left, and Vance is a shoe in., to replace Trump. But I think they can find common ground and destroy the enemies of liberty and freedomLong way out, but anyone have predictions for 2028 and trying to predict how the polticial scene will progress?