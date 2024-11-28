Elections Vance-Fetterman 2028?

cottagecheesefan

cottagecheesefan

Steel Belt
@Steel
Joined
Apr 3, 2002
Messages
32,579
Reaction score
34,111
Hear me out. Populists in both sides come together. And this coming from someone who made the thread on Fetterman being brain dead retard.

forums.sherdog.com

Elections - Fetterman in the hospital for 3 days now at least

Remember people warned about this? But his wife and team pushed him along anyways and the media all propped him up. They should all be ashamed. twitter roasting his wife though, saying how awful she must be to put him through this Didn't they also hide he have a stroke until like the last...
forums.sherdog.com forums.sherdog.com

But I think this type of alliance is needed to transcend the current problems in the political climate. Steve bannon even today was saying people like Ro Khanna want to join the populist, economic movement as the right has embraced, but they are too burdened by both ideology of the base and donor class.

They need to look at this democrat loss and look to jump on the MAGA populist movement that has destroyed the establishment right, to help destroy the establishment left now

Just for laughs, I think this will either be the showdown of candidates and/or ticket for 2028 to overcome the uniparty and donor class opposition. As I do not see anyone better that even stroke Fetterman on the left, and Vance is a shoe in., to replace Trump. But I think they can find common ground and destroy the enemies of liberty and freedom

Long way out, but anyone have predictions for 2028 and trying to predict how the polticial scene will progress?
 
Fetterman in 2028? Will being eating tapioca in some care hospital at that point.
 
at this point, will be like Fetterman, Warren; Newsom in the primary who else might contend?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

GearSolidMetal
Elections Interesting info regarding Trump/Vance terms as President
Replies
2
Views
187
GearSolidMetal
GearSolidMetal
Fox by the Sea
  • Poll
Elections Trump picks JD Vance for VP
88 89 90
Replies
2K
Views
57K
StewDogg11
StewDogg11
Mack Yancy
Social Man Of The People JD Vance oozes charisma at Donut Shop
5 6 7
Replies
120
Views
4K
jk7707
jk7707

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,253,373
Messages
56,578,434
Members
175,289
Latest member
MonicaHSE

Share this page

Back
Top