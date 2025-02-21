Well, that’s an interesting question. I’ve always believed most people regardless of political lean would be fine with an end to credible democracy and a one party government IF they felt their personal and political values were consistently reflected in that governments actions.



I have no doubt many many democrats would forever deny conservatives power if they felt they could. They would of course call it protecting democracy because when they are on the L end…It’s always “we’re losing our democracy”. OK. So what if you couldn’t lose?



So on the right, I have no doubts many would be more than happy if Trump and the MAGA movement was entrenched for the next generation.



I personally don’t support Trump beyond 28 and certainly no one party country as my mileage does vary on a lot of stuff.



and more so while I think Trump and MAGA are right for this exact moment and era. It might not be what I want or what this country needs 10-15 years from now economically, socially, and internationally,



But if I thought the movement was adaptable economically and socially over decades and the figureheads were a lot younger…admittedly I wouldn’t cry if I knew we wouldn’t have a President that would throw open the borders, make it rain money all around the globe, and start wars that have zero real objective.



As it is now, I don’t see that with the MAGA movement beyond this current age of globalism, mass movement of people, pointless conflicts, and of course woke bullshit.



Trump should pass the torch and not wait until 2027 or 2028 to start hyping up his successor to endorse in the Republican primaries,



Last week, I wasn’t happy that he said he didn’t yet view Vance as his successor. I thought that was sort of an odd answer.



That was the first time I did kinda sorta get the vibe that he might actually view a third term as a possibility.



But it’s also true that it’s too soon to talk about 28 anyway and maybe Vance isn’t the guy yet.