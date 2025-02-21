  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Elections Trump should continue as president after 2028

joy2day

joy2day

Green Belt
@Green
Joined
Aug 4, 2024
Messages
1,238
Reaction score
2,584
This is a "no-gotcha" thread- I sincerely want to hear how people feel about this for my own edification and am not going to jump in with finger pointing.

In Russia (and other places in the world) there is this amazing phenomenon where a despot leader is popular with citizens. This may be not as true now, but Putin has killed journalists and anyone else who spoke out against him for a very long time now and had high approval ratings through much of it (over 80% at one time). I was baffled by this, and at one time thought it could never happen in America.

But I think America has taken a similar turn- I think if Trump finds a way to stay in power that is against the rules of our democracy, most MAGA people would be OK with that. They might say, "Well, Biden stole an election, so Trump can too," or something similar. I had previously thought that if Trump did something illegal to stay in power (like fake electors in 2028), that America wouldn't stand for it, but I think we have shifted to being more like Russia; I think a lot of people would be OK with this, and Trump could push it as far as he wants.

So what do you guys who support Trump think- are you OK with him taking over America like Putin did in Russia? Would you rather keep Trump in against the rules and risk the possible consequences of going against our rules/laws/Constitution; is it better to break the rules and keep Trump than to risk another "snowflake president" being elected? How would you rationalize making Trump the permanent president?

I genuinely would like to hear from people on this.
 
So he should be president until he dies like the pope?
 
No but it doesn't matter. Trump changed the game, and his presence will be felt way after he is gone. I can't see the US having a democrat president for a long time unless they find someone similar who has some Trump in them and just so happens to be a Dem.
 
No, there should be an election and Trump term should end due to having 2.
 
This would make liberals outraged, so MAGA would support it. It’s that simple.

They might cringe at it at first, like with Jan 6th, but right wing media would find a way to justify it, just like with Jan 6th.

Trump has shown a remarkable ability to operate above the law and has an army of sycophants, so his chances of achieving this are not zero.

Fortunately he’s almost 80 and doesn’t take care of himself. Father Time is undefeated. One day we’ll be reading his obituary with pleasure.
 
I feel like its more likely one of his sons will run in 2028 and get elected and just continue his agenda.
 
HOLA said:
This would make liberals outraged, so MAGA would support it. It’s that simple.
Click to expand...
But are the possible consequences to our democracy worth the risk just to piss off people you don't like? Or do you believe Trump would never do anything bad so it's safe to add him as permanent president? Genuinely curious.
 
revoltub said:
No but it doesn't matter. Trump changed the game, and his presence will be felt way after he is gone. I can't see the US having a democrat president for a long time unless they find someone similar who has some Trump in them and just so happens to be a Dem.
Click to expand...
So your belief is that it won't swing back like it always has in the midterm election? You think the US will be MAGA forever, with no one else winning elections? Or are you saying it would have to be a populist regardless of which party it came from?
 
Ideally yes, but we've good sucessors in line. Even Barron will be one a phenomenal president!
 
joy2day said:
But are the possible consequences to our democracy worth the risk just to piss off people you don't like?
Click to expand...
There are Americans that would legit burn down their own house if a liberal had to choke on the fumes. That’s how effective right wing media is.
joy2day said:
Or do you believe Trump would never do anything bad so it's safe to add him as permanent president? Genuinely curious.
Click to expand...
The convicted felon and rapist who stole from kids with cancer? Do you really need to ask this question?
 
Well, that’s an interesting question. I’ve always believed most people regardless of political lean would be fine with an end to credible democracy and a one party government IF they felt their personal and political values were consistently reflected in that governments actions.

I have no doubt many many democrats would forever deny conservatives power if they felt they could. They would of course call it protecting democracy because when they are on the L end…It’s always “we’re losing our democracy”. OK. So what if you couldn’t lose?

So on the right, I have no doubts many would be more than happy if Trump and the MAGA movement was entrenched for the next generation.

I personally don’t support Trump beyond 28 and certainly no one party country as my mileage does vary on a lot of stuff.

and more so while I think Trump and MAGA are right for this exact moment and era. It might not be what I want or what this country needs 10-15 years from now economically, socially, and internationally,

But if I thought the movement was adaptable economically and socially over decades and the figureheads were a lot younger…admittedly I wouldn’t cry if I knew we wouldn’t have a President that would throw open the borders, make it rain money all around the globe, and start wars that have zero real objective.

As it is now, I don’t see that with the MAGA movement beyond this current age of globalism, mass movement of people, pointless conflicts, and of course woke bullshit.

Trump should pass the torch and not wait until 2027 or 2028 to start hyping up his successor to endorse in the Republican primaries,

Last week, I wasn’t happy that he said he didn’t yet view Vance as his successor. I thought that was sort of an odd answer.

That was the first time I did kinda sorta get the vibe that he might actually view a third term as a possibility.

But it’s also true that it’s too soon to talk about 28 anyway and maybe Vance isn’t the guy yet.
 
America will be tired of DJ Jazzy T by then and, like always, the pendulum will swing. AOC and JD will duke it out.

However, thanks to DOGE having determined that elections are a huge waste of tax payer money, as decreed by an EO, and upheld as constitutional by 6-3 scotus vote, the potus will be decided by whomever are the current Judges on The Voice.
 
b-hop said:
Ideally yes, but we've good sucessors in line. Even Barron will be one a phenomenal president!
Click to expand...
But what if the successors aren't popular by the time of the elections- I mean Trump only won by about
Kingz said:
Well, that’s an interesting question. I’ve always believed most people regardless of political lean would be fine with an end to credible democracy and a one party government IF they felt their personal and political values were consistently reflected in that governments actions.

I have no doubt many many democrats would forever deny conservatives power if they felt they could. They would of course call it protecting democracy because when they are on the L end…It’s always “we’re losing our democracy”. OK. So what if you couldn’t lose?

So on the right, I have no doubts many would be more than happy if Trump and the MAGA movement was entrenched for the next generation.

I personally don’t support Trump beyond 28 and certainly no one party country as my mileage does vary on a lot of stuff.

and more so while I think Trump and MAGA are right for this exact moment and era. It might not be what I want or what this country needs 10-15 years from now economically, socially, and internationally,

But if I thought the movement was adaptable economically and socially over decades and the figureheads were a lot younger…admittedly I wouldn’t cry if I knew we wouldn’t have a President that would throw open the borders, make it rain money all around the globe, and start wars that have zero real objective.

As it is now, I don’t see that with the MAGA movement beyond this current age of globalism, mass movement of people, pointless conflicts, and of course woke bullshit.

Trump should pass the torch and not wait until 2027 or 2028 to start hyping up his successor to endorse in the Republican primaries,

Last week, I wasn’t happy that he said he didn’t yet view Vance as his successor. I thought that was sort of an odd answer.

That was the first time I did kinda sorta get the vibe that he might actually view a third term as a possibility.

But it’s also true that it’s too soon to talk about 28 anyway and maybe Vance isn’t the guy yet.
Click to expand...
OK, but what about the idea of losing our democracy- you wouldn't fear that if we just hand power over to one group for good, that would turn into something regrettable? You think MAGA is immune to power corruption? The political system doesn't matter? What if they started doing things you DISAGREED with, but you could no longer vote them out?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

cottagecheesefan
Elections Vance-Fetterman 2028?
2 3
Replies
41
Views
1K
BAM
BAM
GearSolidMetal
Elections Interesting info regarding Trump/Vance terms as President
Replies
2
Views
260
GearSolidMetal
GearSolidMetal
D
Elections How do Trump supporters reconcile most of his cabinet not supporting his second term as president?
11 12 13
Replies
259
Views
8K
SmilinDesperado
SmilinDesperado

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,258,864
Messages
56,926,125
Members
175,460
Latest member
ProducerMax

Share this page

Back
Top