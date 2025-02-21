joy2day
This is a "no-gotcha" thread- I sincerely want to hear how people feel about this for my own edification and am not going to jump in with finger pointing.
In Russia (and other places in the world) there is this amazing phenomenon where a despot leader is popular with citizens. This may be not as true now, but Putin has killed journalists and anyone else who spoke out against him for a very long time now and had high approval ratings through much of it (over 80% at one time). I was baffled by this, and at one time thought it could never happen in America.
But I think America has taken a similar turn- I think if Trump finds a way to stay in power that is against the rules of our democracy, most MAGA people would be OK with that. They might say, "Well, Biden stole an election, so Trump can too," or something similar. I had previously thought that if Trump did something illegal to stay in power (like fake electors in 2028), that America wouldn't stand for it, but I think we have shifted to being more like Russia; I think a lot of people would be OK with this, and Trump could push it as far as he wants.
So what do you guys who support Trump think- are you OK with him taking over America like Putin did in Russia? Would you rather keep Trump in against the rules and risk the possible consequences of going against our rules/laws/Constitution; is it better to break the rules and keep Trump than to risk another "snowflake president" being elected? How would you rationalize making Trump the permanent president?
I genuinely would like to hear from people on this.
