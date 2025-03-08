filthybliss
Here is the chart of the fluctuation of the right's ideals over time:
The stark divide remains even when we compare US Republicans with their conservative counterparts elsewhere in the west. On the key policy issues defining the 2020s, Trump-era Republicans are a different breed from the British, French or German right.This wasn’t always the case. The US Republicans of 20 years ago were no keener on autocracy than the average Canadian or western European — and just as supportive of international co-operation. Picture George W Bush and Tony Blair “shoulder to shoulder”.
While the Maga movement had already begun this value divergence in 2016, the bulk of Trump’s most norm-breaking inclinations were kept in check by those around him in his first term. But those moderating influences have since been replaced by cheerleaders and powerful lieutenants.In this sense, the US government now embodies the values behind Trump’s and his supporters for the first time, and is rapidly showing them to be misaligned even with most western conservatives. The hectoring by Trump and Vance of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy last week was criticised even by prominent rightwing voices across the Atlantic, including Robert Jenrick, Britain’s outspoken former Conservative immigration minister.Acknowledging the new reality can be clarifying. Western leaders from Canada to Europe stand more chance of navigating both Trump and the broader geopolitical and economic future if they know that he and Vance are using a completely different calculus.A government seemingly driven by zero-sum ideology and a commitment to reducing international co-operation is one whose threats of a trade war you should probably take seriously despite possible economic self-harm. Likewise, a leadership team that believes geopolitics is a game of cards played by strong men and great powers is one whose support and co- operation other countries should quickly build independence from.The next four years and beyond will be a bumpy ride come what may, but it will be more navigable after accepting that the world has fundamentally changed. For decades, the US was the champion of western values. The America of Trump, Vance and Musk has left them behind.
Why the Maga mindset is different
US decisions can no longer be analysed using assumptions shared across the democratic west
