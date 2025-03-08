  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

International The American Right's Values align with more with Erdogan than Western Countries

filthybliss

filthybliss

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
Mar 4, 2024
Messages
7,455
Reaction score
15,127
Here is the chart:

Here is the chart of the fluctuation of the right's ideals over time:

The stark divide remains even when we compare US Republicans with their conservative counterparts elsewhere in the west. On the key policy issues defining the 2020s, Trump-era Republicans are a different breed from the British, French or German right.This wasn’t always the case. The US Republicans of 20 years ago were no keener on autocracy than the average Canadian or western European — and just as supportive of international co-operation. Picture George W Bush and Tony Blair “shoulder to shoulder”.

While the Maga movement had already begun this value divergence in 2016, the bulk of Trump’s most norm-breaking inclinations were kept in check by those around him in his first term. But those moderating influences have since been replaced by cheerleaders and powerful lieutenants.In this sense, the US government now embodies the values behind Trump’s and his supporters for the first time, and is rapidly showing them to be misaligned even with most western conservatives. The hectoring by Trump and Vance of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy last week was criticised even by prominent rightwing voices across the Atlantic, including Robert Jenrick, Britain’s outspoken former Conservative immigration minister.Acknowledging the new reality can be clarifying. Western leaders from Canada to Europe stand more chance of navigating both Trump and the broader geopolitical and economic future if they know that he and Vance are using a completely different calculus.A government seemingly driven by zero-sum ideology and a commitment to reducing international co-operation is one whose threats of a trade war you should probably take seriously despite possible economic self-harm. Likewise, a leadership team that believes geopolitics is a game of cards played by strong men and great powers is one whose support and co- operation other countries should quickly build independence from.The next four years and beyond will be a bumpy ride come what may, but it will be more navigable after accepting that the world has fundamentally changed. For decades, the US was the champion of western values. The America of Trump, Vance and Musk has left them behind.
www.ft.com

Why the Maga mindset is different

US decisions can no longer be analysed using assumptions shared across the democratic west
www.ft.com www.ft.com
 
filthybliss said:
you mean to tell me that threatening to invade your neighbors with annexation and enforcing tariffs on issues that could be handled through negotiations is normal for Western Nations?
Click to expand...
Thats just the deal of the art, boi.
<surebuddy>
 
MAGA is also contradictory. Wanting to recess into a isolationist libertarian philosophy. While at the same time expanding economic and military power to create colonialism.

Everyone says Gen Z are the TikTok generation. When in reality its MAGA with how theyre fed and consume misinformation.
 
KaNesDeath said:
MAGA is also contradictory. Wanting to recess into a isolationist libertarian philosophy. While at the same time expanding economic and military power to create colonialism.

Everyone says Gen Z are the TikTok generation. When in reality its MAGA with how theyre fed and consume misinformation.
Click to expand...
"Anti-War" but with War Mongering rhetoric and inciting a future refugee crisis+war with Syria.
 
Kingz said:
Send this to Giorgia Meloni and tell her to up her game
Click to expand...
She opposes Russian Imperialism though.....


GlbFp34W0AAQomo
 
What are European Western values? Criminalizing free speech? Allowing the 3rd world to invade?
 
The XL said:
What are European Western values? Criminalizing free speech? Allowing the 3rd world to invade?
Click to expand...
You say this as if Trump didn't threaten to cut funding from universities that criticize Israel. Not to mention, Elon Musk's command to expand H1-B visas to exploit cheaper labor.
 
This hard-hitting and totally unbiased analysis couldn't even break 1k likes in a day on twitter?

Real quality stuff, man. Thanks.

<DisgustingHHH>
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Scerpi
Social The Political Left Across Western Countries is more unpopular now than in the Last 100 years
3 4 5
Replies
81
Views
2K
Scerpi
Scerpi
LeonardoBjj
International Dozens of countries speak out against Trump sanctions on ICC
Replies
10
Views
427
Seano
Seano
LeonardoBjj
International Rubio tells Panama to reduce Chinese influence in canal area or face US action
Replies
14
Views
365
AbominableJoman
AbominableJoman
Madmick
Elections More Americans Identify as Republican than Democrat for the first time in 30 Years
18 19 20
Replies
381
Views
13K
Fedorgasm
Fedorgasm
Siver!
Crime Trans Woman Caught After Vandalizing Tesla Dealership, Returning With Incendiary Devices
2
Replies
36
Views
754
AmonTobin
AmonTobin

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,259,831
Messages
56,990,931
Members
175,488
Latest member
benc609

Share this page

Back
Top