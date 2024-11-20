  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Elections Interesting info regarding Trump/Vance terms as President

This isn't new information but worth knowing regarding Trump's liklihood of serving the entire 4 years as President.

politics.stackexchange.com

Question - "If a person becomes Vice President of the United States of America and the President dies after his 2nd year in office and the Vice President becomes President and serves for the remaining two years, can the Vice President become President for 2 more terms (according to term limits) after the end of the original 4 year term during which the earlier President had died? Would the 2 years served by him as President count in the term limits?"

Answer - "According to the 22nd Amendment, any person who fills an unexpired presidential term for longer than two years is only eligible to be elected to the presidency proper for one term. Otherwise, the two term limit still applies, for a maximum of 10 years as president."

No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice, and no person who has held the office of President, or acted as President, for more than two years of a term to which some other person was elected President shall be elected to the office of the President more than once.
Summary : So, if Trump dies in office before January 20th 2027, Vance can only finish Trump's term and run for reelection once in 2028.

If Trump dies AFTER January 20th 2027, Vance can run for reelection in 2028 and 2032, and serve as much as 10 years in office but not more.
 
