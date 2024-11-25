International Philippine president Ferdinand Marcos Jr’s deputy vows to have him assassinated if she is killed

Vice-president Sara Duterte tells press conference she has given an assassin the instructions, prompting referral from Marcos’s office over ‘active threat’

4572.jpg

Vice-president Sara Duterte says the Philippines is ‘going to hell’ under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr’s leadership.
Photograph: Lisa Marie David/Reuters
The Philippines’ vice-president, Sara Duterte, said on Saturday she would have someone assassinate the president, Ferdinand Marcos Jr, if she herself were killed, leading Marcos’s office to vow “immediate proper action”.

In a dramatic sign of a widening rift between the country’s two most powerful political families, Duterte told a press conference that she had spoken to an assassin and instructed him to kill Marcos, his wife and the speaker of the Philippine house of representatives if she were to be killed.

“I have talked to a person. I said, if I get killed, go kill BBM [Marcos], [first lady] Liza Araneta and [speaker] Martin Romualdez. No joke. No joke,” Duterte said in the profanity-laden briefing. “I said, do not stop until you kill them, and then he said yes.”

Duterte was responding to an online commenter urging her to stay safe, saying she was in enemy territory as she was at the lower chamber of Congress overnight with her chief of staff. Duterte did not cite any alleged threat against herself.
deathstroke_dc-comics_gallery_6633fc3b252cb.jpg

The presidential communications office responded with a statement saying: “Acting on the vice-president’s clear and unequivocal statement that she had contracted an assassin to kill the president if an alleged plot against her succeeds, the executive secretary has referred this active threat to the presidential security command for immediate proper action.

“Any threat to the life of the president must always be taken seriously, more so that this threat has been publicly revealed in clear and certain terms,” it said.

Duterte’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the presidential office’s statement.

“This country is going to hell because we are led by a person who doesn’t know how to be a president and who is a liar,” she said in the briefing.

Duterte, the daughter of Marcos’s predecessor, resigned from the cabinet in June while remaining vice-president, signalling the collapse of a formidable political alliance that helped her and Marcos – son and namesake of the late authoritarian leader – secure their 2022 electoral victories by wide margins.

The speaker, Romualdez, a cousin of Marcos, has slashed the vice-presidential office’s budget by nearly two-thirds.
images

Duterte’s outburst is the latest in a series of startling signs of the feud at the top of Philippine politics. In October, she accused Marcos of incompetence and said she had imagined cutting the president’s head off.

The two families are at odds over foreign policy and former president Rodrigo Duterte’s deadly war on drugs, among others things.

In the Philippines, the vice-president is elected separately from the president and has no official duties. Many vice-presidents have pursued social development activities, while some have been appointed to cabinet posts.

The south-east Asian nation is gearing up for mid-term elections in May, seen as a litmus test of Marcos’s popularity and a chance for him to consolidate power and groom a successor before his single six-year term ends in 2028.

Past political violence in the Philippines has included the assassination of Benigno Aquino, a senator who staunchly opposed the rule the elder Marcos, as he exited his plane upon arrival home from political exile in 1983.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2...ows-to-have-him-assassinated-if-she-is-killed

- Can you guys imagine with type of fear, this lady love interest, lives with?
 

Philippines vice-president: I’ll dig up president’s father and throw him in sea​


Sara Duterte makes threat against remains of Ferdinand Marcos’s dictator father in searing verbal attack

Rebecca Ratcliffe South-east Asia correspondent

2000.jpg

Sara Duterte was once allied with Marcos Jr but is now embroiled in a bitter struggle for power with him. Photograph: Rolex dela Peña/EPA

The Philippine vice-president, Sara Duterte, has threatened to dig up the remains of President Ferdinand Marcos’s dictator father and throw them into the sea, launching a scathing attack on her rival.

Duterte was once allied with Marcos Jr, and ran on a joint ticket with him in the 2022 election, winning a landslide victory. However, she resigned from the cabinet in June and the two powerful dynasties are now engaged in a bitter struggle for power before next year’s midterm elections, with both also preparing for presidential polls in 2028.


The stakes are especially high for the Dutertes, as the vice-president’s father, the former president Rodrigo Duterte, is facing an investigation by the international criminal court (ICC) for crimes against humanity over his bloody “war on drugs”.
images

In a press conference on Friday, Sara Duterte launched her fiercest attack yet on the president, saying the country was on a “road to hell”, that his administration lacked clear policies to tackle inflation and food security, and that she had once thought about cutting off his head.

Duterte said she had been left feeling “used” after teaming up with Marcos before the 2022 election. She realised their relationship had become toxic, she said, after watching him apparently cause the “humiliation” of a young graduate.
images

The graduate had asked Marcos if he could have Marcos’s watch as a graduation gift, only for Marcos to ask him to repeat the question, and then to ask why he should do so, prompting the laughter of those around – and the humiliation of the graduate, she said. “I wanted to remove his head. I realised the relationship was already toxic,” she said. “ just imagine myself cutting his head,” she repeated, gesturing with her hands.

Tensions between the two rivals have increased after a recent investigation alleging that Duterte has presided over the misuse of public funds, something she has denied, as well as recent parliamentary hearings on the “war on drugs”, which heard claims the office of Rodrigo Duterte paid “rewards” of up to $17,000 to police who killed drugs suspects.
Lois-Wilkerson.Malcolm-in-the-Middle.webp

- Forgot Malcom Mom, Lois was hot.

Rodrigo Duterte has denied authorising killings. However, he repeatedly and openly threatened drug dealers with death before and during his presidency.

Marcos Jr has previously said he would not comply with the ICC’s investigation into the “war on drugs” but analysts say it is possible he could change his stance if he senses his rivals are politically weak.

Sara Duterte said if political attacks against her did not stop, she would throw the body of the late dictator Marcos Sr into the sea. “One of these days, I will go there. I will get the body of your father and throw it in the West Philippine Sea,” Duterte said, using the Filipino name for the portion of the South China Sea claimed by Manila.

In 2016, when relations between the two families were warm, Rodrigo Duterte caused controversy by allowing a hero’s burial with military honours for Marcos Sr. The late dictator is accused of having plundered up to $10bn from state coffers during his rule, and of presiding over widespread human rights abuses.

The presidential communications secretary, Cesar Chavez, said Marcos would not be responding to Sara Duterte’s remarks.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2...uterte-ferdinand-marcos-threat-remains-father
 
