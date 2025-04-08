Elections Stephen A. Smith open to make a run for president

Xanzito

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith is thinking about running for president

The 'First Take' host, who is ESPN's most visible and bombastic personality, says he's been approached by \
"ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith is publicly opening the door about running for president a little less than a month after dismissing the idea.

"Time to stop messing around. Life is great. Especially at ESPN/Disney," the 57-year-old "First Take" host said in an April 7 post on X. "Hate the thought of being a politician. But sick of this mess. So I’m officially leaving all doors open."

The bombastic sports journalist, who currently has a feud with NBA basketball player LeBron James, has been floated by many as a potential White House contender. The calls for Smith to run have come given the populist wave that returned Donald Trump to the office, and calls for a shakeup in the Democratic Party."


Well Dems, good luck finding your Donald Trump. It's kind of sad, but seems better than anything you guys have in store right now in the regular crop.
 
He's probably better than anything else they came up with lately.
 
I gotta say i agree. At least he's in the right lane on 80-20 issues. Democrats really need somebody that say it like it is. I only see Fetterman doing it right now.
 
Nah, he warms up to MAGA sometimes and it drives me nuts. He tries to play both sides. We need someone that has a vision but a positive one. Universal healthcare, more incentives to have kids, or simply anything that helps the working class because after these four years we’re going to need something big
 
Fetterman? Did you get brain damage too?
 
First Presidential Address:

"Look, I don't know what y'all are talking about but do you know who won six championships and was undefeated in the Finals? Michael Jeffrey Jordan. I mean this brother was incredible...."
 
He’s doing good on the culture issues and looking reasonable. I think Newsom saw that and that why he started pulling a Harris flopping on his positions, on his podcast.

It probably sounds good to Smith but wait until he gets treated like a politician and all of his baggage comes out . He loves attention and making headlines
 
giphy.gif
 
