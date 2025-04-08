ESPN's Stephen A. Smith is thinking about running for president
The 'First Take' host, who is ESPN's most visible and bombastic personality, says he's been approached by \
www.usatoday.com
"ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith is publicly opening the door about running for president a little less than a month after dismissing the idea.
"Time to stop messing around. Life is great. Especially at ESPN/Disney," the 57-year-old "First Take" host said in an April 7 post on X. "Hate the thought of being a politician. But sick of this mess. So I’m officially leaving all doors open."
The bombastic sports journalist, who currently has a feud with NBA basketball player LeBron James, has been floated by many as a potential White House contender. The calls for Smith to run have come given the populist wave that returned Donald Trump to the office, and calls for a shakeup in the Democratic Party."
Well Dems, good luck finding your Donald Trump. It's kind of sad, but seems better than anything you guys have in store right now in the regular crop.