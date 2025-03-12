Man, I'm so glad the Democrats sabotaged him twice. He could've smoked Trump, then where would we be as a nation? The Democrats are inspiring too though. Maybe Hakeem Jeffries can come out and whine about how they can't do anything again while asking for money and then get mad when Democrats like Al Green take a stand. Inspiring stuff. Newsom's podcast is off to a great start too. Carville telling the Democrats to literally play dead is also great. So was that dinosaur with cancer getting the Oversight spot over AOC. Really firing up the base. Good to see they're taking Trump seriously. They must have exhausted themselves fighting the progressive wing which is why they have no smoke for autocrats, I bet they're tired. They just need a break, a little rest and some money.