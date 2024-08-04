Umar gets fast-tracked to title shot?

AmonTobin
Red Belt
@red
- Joined
- Jan 31, 2023
- Messages
- 8,997
- Reaction score
- 15,813
With a decision win over Cory Sandhagen (#2), Umar Nurmagonedov is eyeing the next title shot.
If the UFC granted this, he would be be skipping past: Petr Yan, Marlon Vera, Henry Cejudo, Deiveson Fegueiredo, Song Yadong, Jose Aldo, Rob Font, and the loser of O'Malley-Dvalishvili.
Petr Yan is also eyeing a title shot although it may be less obvious of a choice for fans. He's lost 3 of his last 4 fights and he's already lost to both Merab and Sean. But, he did beat Cory Sandhagen a 5 fights ago, and many think he beat O'Malley despite the judges' decision. He's also won the belt x2.
Umar just won a decision against the #2, but was still only #10 himself and arguably lost at least a round among a few close rounds. He's also still undefeated in 18 pro fights.
So, What do you think of a Petr Yan vs Umar Nurmagomedov next? Either as title elimininator or winner fights the loser of Sept.15 title fight.
How likely is it that Umar goes directly to a title shot for his next fight? Does Umar deserve a title shot next after just 1 top 10 win?
If the UFC granted this, he would be be skipping past: Petr Yan, Marlon Vera, Henry Cejudo, Deiveson Fegueiredo, Song Yadong, Jose Aldo, Rob Font, and the loser of O'Malley-Dvalishvili.
Petr Yan is also eyeing a title shot although it may be less obvious of a choice for fans. He's lost 3 of his last 4 fights and he's already lost to both Merab and Sean. But, he did beat Cory Sandhagen a 5 fights ago, and many think he beat O'Malley despite the judges' decision. He's also won the belt x2.
Umar just won a decision against the #2, but was still only #10 himself and arguably lost at least a round among a few close rounds. He's also still undefeated in 18 pro fights.
So, What do you think of a Petr Yan vs Umar Nurmagomedov next? Either as title elimininator or winner fights the loser of Sept.15 title fight.
How likely is it that Umar goes directly to a title shot for his next fight? Does Umar deserve a title shot next after just 1 top 10 win?
Last edited: