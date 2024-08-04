Umar gets fast-tracked to title shot?

With a decision win over Cory Sandhagen (#2), Umar Nurmagonedov is eyeing the next title shot.
If the UFC granted this, he would be be skipping past: Petr Yan, Marlon Vera, Henry Cejudo, Deiveson Fegueiredo, Song Yadong, Jose Aldo, Rob Font, and the loser of O'Malley-Dvalishvili.

Petr Yan is also eyeing a title shot although it may be less obvious of a choice for fans. He's lost 3 of his last 4 fights and he's already lost to both Merab and Sean. But, he did beat Cory Sandhagen a 5 fights ago, and many think he beat O'Malley despite the judges' decision. He's also won the belt x2.

Umar just won a decision against the #2, but was still only #10 himself and arguably lost at least a round among a few close rounds. He's also still undefeated in 18 pro fights.

So, What do you think of a Petr Yan vs Umar Nurmagomedov next? Either as title elimininator or winner fights the loser of Sept.15 title fight.

How likely is it that Umar goes directly to a title shot for his next fight? Does Umar deserve a title shot next after just 1 top 10 win?

Screen Shot 2024-08-04 at 5.50.12 PM.pngScreen Shot 2024-08-04 at 5.51.19 PM.pngScreen Shot 2024-08-04 at 5.50.48 PM.pngScreen Shot 2024-08-04 at 5.51.52 PM.png
 
I think Umar has a weak face, unimpressive grappling and standup, and would likely lose to all 3.

I think Yan is more solid, FAR more proven, and tougher, but was on the shit-end of some really bad decisions.
 
nostradumbass said:
What is "skipping past"? You mean moving up in the rankings? Most of those guys have already gotten title shots and lost.
By skipping, I mean fighting the guy at the top without having to fight any of the other 8 guys that ranked higher than you yesterday. It means 1 top 10 win qualifies you for a title shot.

He's ranked higher than Cory for beating him. Do you think he automatically ranks higher than all those other guys without fighting them, because he beat Sandhagen in a decision?
 
Well the current champ beat one good fighter to get a title shot and many people believe he actually lost that fight. So the precedent is there.
 
Is this Sean O'Malley secret account? You scared of the current line-up, homie??!!
 
its not like he skipped fighting the 8 guys between him and Cory

everyone else turned down the fight. Cory took the fight because it was instant title shot if he won. people ranking 4-8 probably didn't see any upside to fighting a #10 guy who is an absolute monster and no title implications.
 
humdizzle said:
its not like he skipped fighting the 8 guys between him and Cory

everyone else turned down the fight. Cory took the fight because it was instant title shot if he won. people ranking 4-8 probably didn't see any upside to fighting a #10 guy who is an absolute monster and no title implications.
Do we know this for a fact that everyone turned down a fight with Umar?
 
Lol at trying to extend the fighters list he's "extending" by adding undeserving of a title shot fighters like Chito Vera who just fought for the title and lost then lost again yesterday.

"after just 1 top 10 win" you could have said a top 5 win.
But anyway I agree that Petr Yan deserves it more
 
KavkazDominance said:
Lol at trying to extend the fighters list he's "extending" by adding undeserving of a title shot fighters like Chito Vera who just fought for the title and lost then lost again yesterday.

"after just 1 top 10 win" you could have said a top 5 win.
But anyway I agree that Petr Yan deserves it more
That’s the funny thing about rankings.
“Cory’s not top 5, he just got beat by a #10 dude”.
I just don’t know if 1 non title fight win puts you above every body else.
 
Gladiator24 said:
Pereira got fast tracked, not once but twice. nobody complained then
I think people did bring it up plenty but the more he started killing people, the less vocal the critics were. He slowly justified it over time for them, minus the “true grappling test”.
 
AmonTobin said:
By skipping, I mean fighting the guy at the top without having to fight any of the other 8 guys that ranked higher than you yesterday. It means 1 top 10 win qualifies you for a title shot.

He's ranked higher than Cory for beating him. Do you think he automatically ranks higher than all those other guys without fighting them, because he beat Sandhagen in a decision?
Yes. 3 of the guys on your list tried to beat Sandhagen too but they couldn't, Umar did. They were free this entire time to call out or take a fight with Umar, but they didn't, so if you're going to try to freeze someone out of the rankings, you'd better make sure everybody ahead of you does too.
 
