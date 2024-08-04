Umar gets fast-tracked to title shot?

So, What do you think of a Petr Yan vs Umar Nurmagomedov next?

With a decision win over Cory Sandhagen (#2), Umar Nurmagonedov is eyeing the next title shot.If the UFC granted this, he would be be skipping past: Petr Yan, Marlon Vera, Henry Cejudo, Deiveson Fegueiredo, Song Yadong, Jose Aldo, Rob Font, and the loser of O'Malley-Dvalishvili.Petr Yan is also eyeing a title shot although it may be less obvious of a choice for fans. He's lost 3 of his last 4 fights and he's already lost to both Merab and Sean., he did beat Cory Sandhagen a 5 fights ago, and many think he beat O'Malley despite the judges' decision. He's also won the belt x2.Umar just won a decision against the #2, but was still only #10 himself and arguably lost at least a round among a few close rounds. He's also still undefeated in 18 pro fights.Either as title elimininator or winner fights the loser of Sept.15 title fight.How likely is it that Umar goes directly to a title shot for his next fight? Does Umar deserve a title shot next after just 1 top 10 win?