So O'Malley vs Umar next?

Giving O'Malley a rematch coming off a loss while the champ had to go get another win is ridiculous.



Giving Umar an instant rematch is also lame.



Merab was forced to fight just 3 months after winning his title, let him sit out and let that fight play out.



Stylistically it's an interesting matchup, and the winner will have a much better claim at another title shot.



Yeah it sucks for the rest of the division, but it is what it is... maybe have Figureido vs Cory and Yan vs Cejudo in the meantime.