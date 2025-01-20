  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

So O'Malley vs Umar next?

Koro_11

Koro_11

Giving O'Malley a rematch coming off a loss while the champ had to go get another win is ridiculous.

Giving Umar an instant rematch is also lame.

Merab was forced to fight just 3 months after winning his title, let him sit out and let that fight play out.

Stylistically it's an interesting matchup, and the winner will have a much better claim at another title shot.

Yeah it sucks for the rest of the division, but it is what it is... maybe have Figureido vs Cory and Yan vs Cejudo in the meantime.
 
I’m guessing O’Malley is going to fight Merab because bla bla bla Dana will say something idiotic to justify it to himself
 
Either that or Yan Vs Umar.

I don't think it's easy to make either Sean or Yan against Merab a particularly sellable fight because he thoroughly dominated both of them.

Maybe they'll try and sell the shit out of that gut kick in the 5th that slightly hurt Merab.
 
Merab vs Petr Yan in the meantime? I know yan got destroyed the last time they fought but Yan earned a rematch by beating yadong and figgy, Yan also apparently fought merab with a torn groin and was injured so I wonder if he could do better in a rematch
 
Sean Chowdhury said:
Yan also apparently fought merab with a torn groin and was injured so I wonder if he could do better in a rematch
He fought Merab with a torn groin, AND he was injured?

That's some serious double injury!
 
