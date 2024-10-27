Topuria weighed in at 167.2 on fight day

G

Goat Poster

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Aug 4, 2016
Messages
453
Reaction score
864
Vs Volk

Weigh-in day: 144.5
Fight night: 167.2
Gain: 16 percent

It's insane that he looked so small in there vs Max, presumably he fought at a similar weight. Paulo Costa cut the same % of body weight and looks huge for his weightclass...

____________________

Rambling a bit on what comes next...
I would like to see Ilia try to become double champ but Islam seems to cut an even more insane amount of weight whitout any issues it's kind of unfair. Islam turned 33 today, let him make at least one more cut and see what happens....

Topuria should also fight his next fight above 145 and get some more experience. All the names at 155 or 165 are huge, Paddy or Chandler/Oliveira for the interim, Dustin or Mcgregor/Diaz/Masvidal at 165 and all these fights do much, much better than any fight at 145. Even if Topuria loses badly in half of these he still gets bigger anyway and if he loses but does good in the other half he still gets bigger and maybe has a huge rematch.

In a vacuum the fight I would most want to see Topuria take next is Lopes. The huge problem with that is that you miss out on Volk vs Lopes and the Topuria money fight at the same time. Volk deserves to fight for the interim but he can't really fight vs the only undefeated champ coming of 3 straight losses, 2 by knockout. I just hope they don't feed Volk to Topuria whitout him winning at least a fight before. That's all I ask,...
 
The main thing in the Islam fight is answering if Ilia’s wrestling really is legit.

I understand he has a Greco background but he started training that in Germany which doesn’t have a very notable wrestling scene and lives in Spain which is similar.

I understand he’s Georgian and those guys can wrassl but is it enough to stop Islam who has been wresting in the Mecca of grappling since childhood?
 
Fascinating, I wonder how much all this yo yo weight drop and weight gain affects your health in the long run.
 
markantony20 said:
I understand he has a Greco background but he started training that in Germany which doesn’t have a very notable wrestling scene and lives in Spain which is similar.
Click to expand...
Get ur fights right he was wrestling in georgia and we have one of the best wrestling shcool in the world (check )
 
Max cuts so much weight he should move to LW. Topuria seems comfortable to do both weight classes.
 
You guys are morons when it comes to size. The amount of density and thickness Ilia has on Max is considerable. Max is a small 155er, the dudes got a very thin, narrow frame he's just tall...tall doesn't mean bigger, it's like saying a rectangle that's vertical is bigger than a rectangle horizontal. Ilia doesn't look huge at 145, Max never did to me either though, but Ilia is dense as fuck, muscular, thick and shredded.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

BluntForceTrama
Watching the Volk vs Topuria fight more critically the 2nd time around
2
Replies
29
Views
1K
Pechan
Pechan
BangBang
Cage Culture: Max Holloway Vs Ilia Topuria Extended Promo
Replies
7
Views
529
El Fernas
El Fernas
JAL
lets be real Topuria v usman is gonna happen in the next 2 years
Replies
17
Views
193
Tweak896
Tweak896

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,250,740
Messages
56,409,417
Members
175,205
Latest member
Imsonic

Share this page

Back
Top