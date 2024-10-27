Topuria weighed in at 167.2 on fight day

: 144.5: 167.2: 16 percentIt's insane that he looked so small in there vs Max, presumably he fought at a similar weight. Paulo Costa cut the same % of body weight and looks huge for his weightclass...____________________Rambling a bit on what comes next...I would like to see Ilia try to become double champ but Islam seems to cut an even more insane amount of weight whitout any issues it's kind of unfair. Islam turned 33 today, let him make at least one more cut and see what happens....Topuria should also fight his next fight above 145 and get some more experience. All the names at 155 or 165 are huge, Paddy or Chandler/Oliveira for the interim, Dustin or Mcgregor/Diaz/Masvidal at 165 and all these fights do much, much better than any fight at 145. Even if Topuria loses badly in half of these he still gets bigger anyway and if he loses but does good in the other half he still gets bigger and maybe has a huge rematch.In a vacuum the fight I would most want to see Topuria take next is Lopes. The huge problem with that is that you miss out on Volk vs Lopes and the Topuria money fight at the same time. Volk deserves to fight for the interim but he can't really fight vs the only undefeated champ coming of 3 straight losses, 2 by knockout. I just hope they don't feed Volk to Topuria whitout him winning at least a fight before. That's all I ask,...