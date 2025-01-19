  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Topuria vs Islam is upon us

I mean, the writing is on the wall. It just makes sense to get this fight done ASAP. Islam literally has no one left to fight in his division at this point. Topuria does have Evloev and a potential rematch with Volk.

They’ve both cleaned out their divisions. I see this fight happening in late 2025 or early 2026.

Who do y’all have? Forget that—I’m going with Topuria. I think he will knock out Islam. Islam has improved leaps and bounds, but he does have suspect defense at times. And Topuria, despite being cringey sometimes, is actually a very special fighter. I’ve never seen someone with his speed and power (he’s like a 4x version of Josh Emmett).

Is Georgia taking over, or what?
 
Islam seems way too big, especially considering his style, for Ilia.
 
I saw bryce mitchell take ilia down effortlessly.
Islam would rape topuria in the cage. Topuria's a featherweight with things to handle in his own division. Like Lopes, Movsar, Volk.
 
Why doesn't Ilia give Pantoja a shot instead?

Guy defends his belt once and thinks he's entitled to a second belt. LMAO

Movsar would beat him.
I have no idea if Movsar would beat him but he does have the tools that can give him problems, no doubt about that. I would still go for Topuria though. His boxing is actually the best in the UFC IMO.

You dont just put Volk and Max to sleep like that without actually being special.

Evloev has the wrestling but his boxing is honestly sh*t.
 
UFC doesn't even want to make that fight yet, even the commentary team were shutting down the idea when they talked after the event tonight.
 
Topuria's at his peak where he is.

Big Boxing PPVs have negotiations about stupid shit like re-hydration clauses over 7 measly pounds. 10 pounds is a significant change for a combat athlete.

Maybe it'll happen, but the odds will not be in Topuria's favor there.
 
Topuria on the same path as his idol Conor... while hes winning hes gonna talk big, the first time he loses its gonna be a long way down
 
Because they know its extremely unfair to Islam.
Guys been doing favors for the UFC for years, even though he always gets fked over.
 
Islam should be moving up. It seems from his post fight speech he's staying at lw for now.

"I like this belt!"
 
Look at both division though...

Islam will most likely give the rematch to Oliveira but then what?

Topuria gonna have to fight Evloev and maybe Lopes depending on what happen.

Featherweight, with the move of Max going to LW, is very thin at the moment.

I know people dont like talking about 2 divisions championship fight but I think its right around the corner. Islam doesnt want to fight Belal so as long as hes champ hes not gonna move up.
 
Topuria is nothing like Conor. Illa already has a tile defenses and violent back to back KO wins over 2 consensus top 3 fighters in his division while being undefeated.
 
I mean, the writing is on the wall. It just makes sense to get this fight done ASAP. Islam literally has no one left to fight in his division at this point. Topuria does have Evloev and a potential rematch with Volk.

They’ve both cleaned out their divisions. I see this fight happening in late 2025 or early 2026.

Who do y’all have? Forget that—I’m going with Topuria. I think he will knock out Islam. Islam has improved leaps and bounds, but he does have suspect defense at times. And Topuria, despite being cringey sometimes, is actually a very special fighter. I’ve never seen someone with his speed and power (he’s like a 4x version of Josh Emmett).

Is Georgia taking over, or what?
ilia has cleaned nothing, still has undefeated fighters in the top 5, he needs to stfu and fight.
 
This.

Hey, Im just like yall, I dont really like Topuria arrogance. I know he come across as arrogant and cocky.

But you dont just put Volk and Max to sleep like that without being somehow special. Do you guys even remember the 2017-2018 Holloway? Or the run that Volk was on?

Topuria is a problem for Islam.
 
