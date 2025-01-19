Topuria vs Islam is upon us

I mean, the writing is on the wall. It just makes sense to get this fight done ASAP. Islam literally has no one left to fight in his division at this point. Topuria does have Evloev and a potential rematch with Volk.



They’ve both cleaned out their divisions. I see this fight happening in late 2025 or early 2026.



Who do y’all have? Forget that—I’m going with Topuria. I think he will knock out Islam. Islam has improved leaps and bounds, but he does have suspect defense at times. And Topuria, despite being cringey sometimes, is actually a very special fighter. I’ve never seen someone with his speed and power (he’s like a 4x version of Josh Emmett).



Is Georgia taking over, or what?