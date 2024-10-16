Hot take: If Topuria runs through Max (big if), he's a problem for Islam stylisticially

MarioLemieux
Islam is amazing but he's chinny and his top control is nowhere near Khabib. He struggled to keep Dustin and Volk down. Topuria is a very techincal striker with massive power and has much better grappling than Dustin.
I think Usman Nurmagamedov from Bellator (range and high level kicks to outpoint Illia from a distance) and Khabib would handle Topuria, but Islam may be in for a rough night.
