Hot take: If Topuria runs through Max (big if), he's a problem for Islam stylisticially

Islam is amazing but he's chinny and his top control is nowhere near Khabib. He struggled to keep Dustin and Volk down. Topuria is a very techincal striker with massive power and has much better grappling than Dustin.

I think Usman Nurmagamedov from Bellator (range and high level kicks to outpoint Illia from a distance) and Khabib would handle Topuria, but Islam may be in for a rough night.
 
Topuria has better grappling than Dustin? Does Ilia have more power than Dustin?
Literally zero evidence of either
On the other hand Islam has power and his grappling is perhaps the best in the division even after Khabib
 
Topuria knocks fuck out of islam
 
Watch his fights with wrestlers like Bryce Mitchel. He's very good on the ground and is a Georgian trained wrestler himself. He also has good cardio. He's the full package. The real deal, and I still hope Max humbles him.
 
Topuria will not even be a top 5 fighter at 155
The guy was a BW at Cage Warriors and he tried 155 against Jai Herbert before going back to 145 as soon as possible
The only fight for him at 155 is against Paddy for the Hand Sanitizer Belt
 
As much of a shill as this makes me, I wish they’d let Top fight Max at 155 for the 145lb belt, with the winner getting a crack at Islam.

Dat 155lb JG fight max was a true 155er
 
I think there's decent evidence of both. In the beginning of Topuria's career he was grapple heavy and knocks people dead which Porier mostly TKOs people. I don't think it's a crazy take to say that and Ilia doesn't really get taken down where we've seen Dustin struggle with that. The only reason why we don't see Ilia's grappling anymore is because of his striking.
 
I am not saying he isn't good on the ground
He is an exceptionally talented fighter
My question is at a higher weight class where he will definitely be at a strength disadvantage vs Islam does his grappling hold up
 
