Hot take: If Topuria runs through Max (big if), he's a problem for Islam stylisticially

ejazahmednit said: Topuria has better grappling than Dustin? Does Ilia have more power than Dustin?

Literally zero evidence of either

On the other hand Islam has power and his grappling is perhaps the best in the division even after Khabib Click to expand...

I think there's decent evidence of both. In the beginning of Topuria's career he was grapple heavy and knocks people dead which Porier mostly TKOs people. I don't think it's a crazy take to say that and Ilia doesn't really get taken down where we've seen Dustin struggle with that. The only reason why we don't see Ilia's grappling anymore is because of his striking.