Doing The Damn Ting: How Ilia Topuria Overcame Max Holloway in a Fight for the Ages

To understand why his rear-leg teep produces such devastating impact, we have to step back for a moment and return to the round kick. Tawanchai will often throw his body kick off a split step. The split step involves taking a very shot hop off the ground and widening the stance, bringing the lead foot forward and the rear foot backwards simultaneously.The split step leaves Tawanchai on the balls of his feet and ready to immediately spring forward into an attack. Often he’ll use it to catch his man by surprise - he’ll lounge around in a narrow, upright stance with his feet almost together at long range. With his feet so close together, he can’t immediately strike and his opponent is encouraged to move into him, but as soon as they get close enough he uses the split step to transition directly into an athletic stance from which he can immediately kick. Click to expand...

Topuria also made liberal use of split steps to close distance with his rear hand, another tactic often seen from upright kickers. We covered the split step inSplit steps are useful for upright kickers since they allow them to suddenly adopt an athletic stance and drive forward without usual tell of stepping and transferring weight. The split step becomes a useful method of disguising strikes behind similar preliminary motions, as the rear hand, round kick, and teep can all come out of the same movement.Topuria used the split step to suddenly launch into his right hand while his weight was held over his lead foot. With Topuria leaning forward over a heavy rear foot, an opponent isn’t typically worried about a big step forward. Stepping forward would usually involve first shifting weight backwards to free the lead foot up to move, which acts as a tell for the opponent to adjust their distance. But a short hop allows him to keep his weight steady while widening his stance and launching forward off his rear foot:Look at his rear foot in the clips above. He’ll either sneak onto the ball of his rear foot, where he can propel himself straight forward, or bounce in the air with a subtle split step, landing on the ball of his rear foot coiled and ready to spring forward. If you’re looking at him head on, his weight appears to collapse forward rather than advancing with a traditional step. It proved to be a nightmare for Holloway to read, as Topuria was consistently able to catch him misjudging the distance.One of the fundamental quandaries of fighting Max Holloway is that his high volume and skill with non-committal, distracting punches make him elite at disrupting an advancing opponent’s entries, but the non-committal approach also makes him a nightmare to counter. If you come forward, he’ll funnel the exchange back onto his initiative by distracting you with the jab and following your exit with his own combination. But if you wait on him, he’ll pick and prod with throwaway punches, only to pull back out of range when you bite on counters.Topuria was looking for crossing overhands and rear straights over top of Holloway’s jab, but Holloway’s non-committal jab allowed him to draw the counters out and make them miss. As Topuria settled into the fight and got his timing down, the split step proved invaluable in landing his cross counters. Holloway spends such little time in range of the overhand when he flicks out his lead hand that opponents barely have time to slip inside the jab and transfer weight into the punch. However, Topuria’s split step allowed him to drop his weight into the blow and propel himself forward at the same time, hastening his delivery and shooting the counter out before Holloway’s jab had even fully extended.