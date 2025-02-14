Topuria at 155 is a bad idea

Look at the difference giving up all that size and range has on his style. Some guys can move up effortlessly because they are tall and large framed and just emaciating themselves (Oliveira, Hooker) but Ilia is a small guy and has no business at 155. I remembered the kick from this fight obviously but I didn't realize how much damage he took aside from that kick, and how much he struggled in basically the entire fight until he got bailed out by his power.



He's making the same mistake as Conor, a dominant striker at FW but struggled greatly at 155. The one fight that he looked amazing in was against another small, short 155 in Alvarez (and ok yeah he did beat the fairly large Cowboy).



Even if you look at Conor vs Poirier at 155, they are the same height but Dustin's body size is so much significantly bigger, and him and his wife even commented after the fight about how small and frail Conor was for that weight class.



People will post him all bulked up but it's silly, you can't say Wanderlei Silva when he was all bulked with roid muscle was "the same size" as Jon Jones. One is a natural MW and the other is now dominating and doesn't seem undersized at HW.



Ilia moving up is not the same as Poatan moving up. Massive framed for the weight class tall guys that are emaciating themselves are great candidates for moving up.



Merab, for example, would NOT be a good candidate for moving up. Khabib clearly knew he wasn't a good candidate for moving up. GSP was not a good candidate for moving up, despite his win over Bisping. Anderson Silva was a great candidate for moving up from 170 to 185.



DC would be a notable exception though, but he's also just at a much higher talent level than most of the shallow HW class.



