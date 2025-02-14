  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Topuria at 155 is a bad idea

AndrewGolota48

AndrewGolota48

Jun 12, 2007
15,265
3,123
Look at the difference giving up all that size and range has on his style. Some guys can move up effortlessly because they are tall and large framed and just emaciating themselves (Oliveira, Hooker) but Ilia is a small guy and has no business at 155. I remembered the kick from this fight obviously but I didn't realize how much damage he took aside from that kick, and how much he struggled in basically the entire fight until he got bailed out by his power.

He's making the same mistake as Conor, a dominant striker at FW but struggled greatly at 155. The one fight that he looked amazing in was against another small, short 155 in Alvarez (and ok yeah he did beat the fairly large Cowboy).

Even if you look at Conor vs Poirier at 155, they are the same height but Dustin's body size is so much significantly bigger, and him and his wife even commented after the fight about how small and frail Conor was for that weight class.

People will post him all bulked up but it's silly, you can't say Wanderlei Silva when he was all bulked with roid muscle was "the same size" as Jon Jones. One is a natural MW and the other is now dominating and doesn't seem undersized at HW.

Ilia moving up is not the same as Poatan moving up. Massive framed for the weight class tall guys that are emaciating themselves are great candidates for moving up.

Merab, for example, would NOT be a good candidate for moving up. Khabib clearly knew he wasn't a good candidate for moving up. GSP was not a good candidate for moving up, despite his win over Bisping. Anderson Silva was a great candidate for moving up from 170 to 185.

DC would be a notable exception though, but he's also just at a much higher talent level than most of the shallow HW class.

 
rocky-iv-dolph-lundgren.gif
 
It's not Conor's size that doomed him, it was his complete and utter lack of discipline and common sense.

I believe Ilia should go to LW, there are a lot of fun fights there. Speed and proper technique translates directly into power, and Ilia seems to have both and I feel he's disciplined enough not to suffer Conor's fate.

What will fuck him up is lifting heavy to gain bulk to "belong" at 155lbs. He's already beaten the top two mainstays at 145lbs, and what does he do if he gets past Lopes and Evloev?

And Jon Jones is the runt of his family, he always had the frame to run and gun at HW. He was able to make 205 successfully and his path at LHW gave him distinct advantages so that's where he fought.
 
