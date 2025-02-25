  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Islam is worth more to the UFC than Topuria which is why they made him vacate

Feb 21, 2025
32
60
Islam is the current biggest social media star in the UFC of active fighters and brings in the big bucks in Abu Dhabi, finished 8 of his last 9 fights and is p4p #1

Topuria has big box office potential but has come no where near where Islam currently stands.

This is one of the reaons why they made Topura vacate instead of give him a title shot.

He should fight Arman for #1 contender status and Islam should fight the winner.
 
I don't know about that, Ilia is very popular and is affiliated with those big soccer stars in Spain as well as the crazy georgian fanbase, Islam is more popular but Ilia is big enough to sell a lot of PPVs if he fights Islam. I think that fight would do 600k+ PPVs at least
 
hbombbisping said:
Islam is the current biggest social media star in the UFC of active fighters and brings in the big bucks in Abu Dhabi, finished 8 of his last 9 fights and is p4p #1

Topuria has big box office potential but has come no where near where Islam currently stands.

This is one of the reaons why they made Topura vacate instead of give him a title shot.

He should fight Arman for #1 contender status and Islam should fight the winner.
Islam may be a bigger draw as of right now, but that really isn't a factor here. Outside MAYBE Perreira they aren't letting anyone hold a belt and try to get another one simultaneously anymore. It holds up divisions and scheduling becomes a mess.

I say Perreira MIGHT be the exception for a few reasons. First, he's a top draw right now but also 38 years old. They need to squeeze as much out of him in the limited time they have as they can. That might mean a HW title shot while he still has the LHW belt. Also, LHW is terrible as far as "names" go, so he wouldn't be holding up anything that the UFC would see as lucrative.

But let's say Islam wanted a WW title shot--they wouldn't let him keep the LW belt. Maybe he's get an immediate shot based on his resume' (he'd deserve it) but there wouldn't be any two division stuff.
 
mkess101 said:
Islam may be a bigger draw as of right now, but that really isn't a factor here. Outside MAYBE Perreira they aren't letting anyone hold a belt and try to get another one simultaneously anymore. It holds up divisions and scheduling becomes a mess.

I say Perreira MIGHT be the exception for a few reasons. First, he's a top draw right now but also 38 years old. They need to squeeze as much out of him in the limited time they have as they can. That might mean a HW title shot while he still has the LHW belt. Also, LHW is terrible as far as "names" go, so he wouldn't be holding up anything that the UFC would see as lucrative.

But let's say Islam wanted a WW title shot--they wouldn't let him keep the LW belt. Maybe he's get an immediate shot based on his resume' (he'd deserve it) but there wouldn't be any two division stuff.
convinced at this point that the UFC can sell it's audience anything
 
Your statement has nothing to do with your conclusion
Why Islam being a star or not have to do with Topuria vacating or going for the double belt?
Volk fought Islam while being the champ, and twice
 
We're in possible danger of having complete nobodies like JDM, KKF, and Penishead Lopes becoming champions in the next couple of months if the current defending champs fuck up or get robbed by judges, and you're worried about Ilia's drawing power? Imagine how bad it's going to look if any (or all) of those 3 bums I mentioned have belts over their shoulders.
 
TITS said:
We're in possible danger of having complete nobodies like JDM, KKF, and Penishead Lopes becoming champions in the next couple of months if the current defending champs fuck up or get robbed by judges, and you're worried about Ilia's drawing power? Imagine how bad it's going to look if any (or all) of those 3 bums I mentioned have belts over their shoulders.
I would be shocked if 1 of those guys win
 
If Islam is big I wonder how big is Christianity.
 
Islam has the charisma of a potato.

Clearly Dana needs Illia to be the face of the UFC. That guy can sell PPVs, unlike makhachev.
 
