Islam is worth more to the UFC than Topuria which is why they made him vacate

hbombbisping
White Belt
@White
- Joined
- Feb 21, 2025
- Messages
- 32
- Reaction score
- 60
Islam is the current biggest social media star in the UFC of active fighters and brings in the big bucks in Abu Dhabi, finished 8 of his last 9 fights and is p4p #1
Topuria has big box office potential but has come no where near where Islam currently stands.
This is one of the reaons why they made Topura vacate instead of give him a title shot.
He should fight Arman for #1 contender status and Islam should fight the winner.
Topuria has big box office potential but has come no where near where Islam currently stands.
This is one of the reaons why they made Topura vacate instead of give him a title shot.
He should fight Arman for #1 contender status and Islam should fight the winner.