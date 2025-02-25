Islam is worth more to the UFC than Topuria which is why they made him vacate

Islam may be a bigger draw as of right now, but that really isn't a factor here. Outside MAYBE Perreira they aren't letting anyone hold a belt and try to get another one simultaneously anymore. It holds up divisions and scheduling becomes a mess.



I say Perreira MIGHT be the exception for a few reasons. First, he's a top draw right now but also 38 years old. They need to squeeze as much out of him in the limited time they have as they can. That might mean a HW title shot while he still has the LHW belt. Also, LHW is terrible as far as "names" go, so he wouldn't be holding up anything that the UFC would see as lucrative.



But let's say Islam wanted a WW title shot--they wouldn't let him keep the LW belt. Maybe he's get an immediate shot based on his resume' (he'd deserve it) but there wouldn't be any two division stuff.