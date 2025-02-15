Islam vs Topuria is stupid, makes no sense and will not happen (not anytime soon, at least)

If Islam wins, the UFC loses possibly their most valuable "0" in Topuria.
If Topuria wins, the UFC would break the all-time longest winning streak (tied with AS) of Islam.
Islam should ask for Arman in Abu Dhabi, October. And fight someone in the meantime (Charles rematch? Gaethje/Hooker if the fight is not a total war so the winner is ready to fight by June? Gamrot?)
If he wins both, 155 is cleared, longest winning streak records is broken (he'd have 17 in a row) and THEN he could fight Topuria or move to 170 for a second belt.
Topuria has to fight Evloev, at least. And if anyone deserves a rematch (not meaning he'd win the belt back) @ 145 is Volk.
