Islam vs Topuria is stupid, makes no sense and will not happen (not anytime soon, at least)

If Islam wins, the UFC loses possibly their most valuable "0" in Topuria.

If Topuria wins, the UFC would break the all-time longest winning streak (tied with AS) of Islam.


Islam should ask for Arman in Abu Dhabi, October. And fight someone in the meantime (Charles rematch? Gaethje/Hooker if the fight is not a total war so the winner is ready to fight by June? Gamrot?)

If he wins both, 155 is cleared, longest winning streak records is broken (he'd have 17 in a row) and THEN he could fight Topuria or move to 170 for a second belt.

Topuria has to fight Evloev, at least. And if anyone deserves a rematch (not meaning he'd win the belt back) @ 145 is Volk.
 
Is that fair, though? Doesn't Islam have the right to beat Aldo's title defenses against FWs and claim to be the FW GOAT one day? I'm thinking he needs to fight Volk once more and Max at least once, too.
 
Why not Arman in June?
 
I'd be willing to bet Islam would take that fight before he would move up. He likes safe fights against smaller guys and late replacements.
 
Agree, not the time for it. Topuria shouldn’t be moving up with multiple viable contenders in his division. 1 defense shouldn’t be near enough and I don’t see why this match up is even being discussed right now.
 
Islam has taken some heat for fighting a FW 2x. And it's clear that it got to him, he's never been too excited for this fight.

Fight Olivera then Arman if he wins his next fight. Perhaps Gaethje if he beats Hooker. He can also fight for WW at any point in between.
 
Let them cook bro 🍳
Fighters that worry about their records are corny (to the core)
Fighting the best comp should be all that matters
 
