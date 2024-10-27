lets be real Topuria v usman is gonna happen in the next 2 years

Islam is already 33, and after fighting Arman, he’ll likely move up to welterweight. If he wins, he might stay there; if not, he’ll probably retire.

Topuria, on the other hand, is still young at 27, and there’s nobody in featherweight who can beat him right now—he’s just too good.

Usman Nurmagomedov will likely join the UFC by late 2025 or early 2026. He won’t need to fight contenders; he’ll probably face one top-five opponent before getting a title shot since he's already Bellator's champ. By then, Topuria might have 2-3 title defenses in featherweight.

That’s when we’ll see Usman vs. Topuria

what do you guys think?
 
