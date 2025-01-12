Kowboy On Sherdog
Islam Makhachev thinks it's more likely he'll fight the winner of Belal vs. Shavkat for the welterweight title than face Ilia Topuria in 2025:
“Topuria doesn't make sense. For what? For belt, for money. I have money, I don't need. I need the second belt.”
@Shak_Fu pic.twitter.com/OOcl72Us5I
— Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) January 10, 2025
Islam Makhachev More Interested in Second Title Than Potential Ilia Topuria Fight
Islam Makhachev prefers a move up to welterweight over a clash against featherweight champ Ilia Topuria.
www.sherdog.com
Islam Makhachev prefers a move up to welterweight over a clash against featherweight champ Ilia Topuria.
Makhachev is scheduled to defend his lightweight title against Arman Tsarukyan at UFC 311 on Jan. 18 at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles. In recent times, the Dagestani has been vocal about a move up to welterweight for a double-champ bid.
Meanwhile, Topuria is contemplating a move up to lightweight after defending his featherweight title only once. However, Makhachev isn’t interested in fighting Topuria with very little to gain. While it could potentially be a mega payday for Makhachev, the lightweight champ is more interested in a second title. Makhachev believes he is more likely to fight the winner of Belal Muhammad vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov , which is expected to be the next title fight at welterweight.
“I think the [winner of Belal vs. Shavkat]. Because Topuria not make sense,” Makhachev recently told Shakiel Mahjouri. “For what? For belt, or what, money? I have money. I don’t need. I need the second belt.”
Makhachev’s first two title defenses were against then featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovski. Makhachev has since defended his strap against Dustin Poirier via fifth-round submission at UFC 302 in June 2024. While Makhachev wants to move up to 170 pounds, he has also made clear that it’s unlikely to happen if Muhammad remains champ due to their close relationship.
Meanawhile, Topuria won the title with a knockout win over Volkanovski at UFC 298 in February last year and defended it by knocking out Max Holloway for the first time ever at UFC 308 in October. “El Matador” has cited a lack of fresh contenders when making a case for moving up to lightweight. However, with contenders like Movsar Evloev and Diego Lopes waiting the wings, it’s possible that the Spaniard will not vacate his throne immediately.
