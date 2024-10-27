How well does Ilia does against Islam?

Saw a lot of dicussion about this online so I'm curious. Most people point to the first Volk fight to show that Ilia can compete with him and catch him. Ilia is really fucking good, definitely on par with Islam when it comes to skill but the size advantage might be against him. Islam is massive and I dunno if Ilia can hold Islam off like Volk did.
Not to mention, Islam was compromised in the first Volk fight, with the weight cut and hydration.
Also I'm curious, who do you think is a more dangerous/complete striker between Topuria and Dustin?
 
It would be an excellent matchup in terms of seeing two elite complete MMA fighters going at it, but useless in terms of legacy for Islam and the LW division.

Islam is the better grappler and kickboxer, while Ilia is a better boxer with better ringcraft. Makhachev is going to be bigger and might be stronger.

If the match happens, Ilia is going to be going in with nothing to lose since it will be a free TS and everything to gain which I think mentally gives him an edge.

Islam will be coming in having to defend his title with no positive outcomes besides a W on his record which he can get from any of the current crop of LWs (if he gets past Arman), Ilia isn't one of the greats like Volk just yet (although he has a great start) so Makhachev has nothing to gain and everything to lose.

If Ilia takes time to bulk like Volk did, I think I see this going 60/40 Islam due to his grappling, kickboxing, and distance management.
 
