How well does Ilia does against Islam?

TerraRayzing
Little eagle soars again
@Brown
Joined
- Dec 2, 2016
Saw a lot of dicussion about this online so I'm curious. Most people point to the first Volk fight to show that Ilia can compete with him and catch him. Ilia is really fucking good, definitely on par with Islam when it comes to skill but the size advantage might be against him. Islam is massive and I dunno if Ilia can hold Islam off like Volk did.
Not to mention, Islam was compromised in the first Volk fight, with the weight cut and hydration.
Also I'm curious, who do you think is a more dangerous/complete striker between Topuria and Dustin?
