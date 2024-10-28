Volks way to victory against Topuria

JAL
The only way for Volk to beat Topuria is by relentlessly pursuing takedowns, much like Merab did against Petr Yan.
There's no winning in a standup fight with Topuria—his punches pack too much power.
But with constant takedown attempts, Volk could keep Topuria off balance for five rounds.
While Topuria has a solid ground game, it’s still untested.
now that Lopes is fighting yair this fight is most likely happening next... what do y'all think?
