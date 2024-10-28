  • Xenforo Cloud upgraded our forum to XenForo version 2.3.4. This update has created styling issues to our current templates, this is just a temporary look. We will continue to work on clearing up these issues for the next few days and restore the site to its more familiar look, but please report any other issues you may experience so we can look into. Thanks for your patience and understanding.

Volks way to victory against Topuria

The only way for Volk to beat Topuria is by relentlessly pursuing takedowns, much like Merab did against Petr Yan.
There's no winning in a standup fight with Topuria—his punches pack too much power.

But with constant takedown attempts, Volk could keep Topuria off balance for five rounds.

While Topuria has a solid ground game, it’s still untested.

now that Lopes is fighting yair this fight is most likely happening next... what do y'all think?
 
Last edited:
I think sherdog is going a little too bonkers with ilia.

Unfortunately, volk is getting up there in age and mileage. He really should not have fought ilia so soon after his ko loss to islam.

Volk could win by applying a similar strategy that he had with Jose. It's not pretty, but would be most effective
 
Needs to hug him like he did with Jose Aldo for five rounds.

Good luck though, Ilia slept Max who has a granite chin and Volk is only getting older and chinnier.
 
I think we seen enough of Topuria to figure out his game. He doesn't work behind a jab much. He has a lot of power and his head movement is a bit forced. His power seems to carry over even when he is a bit tired. He has no real kicks outside of a right low kick. I think the commentators have the right idea that Topuria works best when he has the opponent against the fence.
 
Volk doesn't have a good chin anymore sadly. Another ko highlight for Topuria .
 
maxresdefault.jpg
 
He could fight a perfect fight on the feet, and just not get hit. He used to do this pretty well. I actually think this is his best shot as I suspect he gets manhandled on the ground.

He was also kicking the shit out of Tops arms in the first fight, but abandoned that approach. Maybe that's worth a go?

Chances are pretty slim I think.
 
now that Lopes is fighting yair this fight is most likely happening next... what do y'all think?
 
Volk needs to win a fight before he gets another shot at Ilia. Besides that, Volk doesn't have a path to victory.

Zero interest in watching these two fight again at this point.
 
Do what he did in round 1 for 5 rounds
 
JKS said:
Well, Volk is a rhythm fighter. Once he's in it, he gets better as the fight goes on.
Click to expand...
Volk would have to Fight perfect like that first round for the whole fight and make no major mistakes. I feel like Illa puts an immense amount of pressure on anyone he fights. he just stalks you until he finds his opening. Both guys are awesome. Volk is one hell of a fighter i'd not count him out of winning, but the odds are stacked against him in that match up... iila is real fast and hits real hard.
 
