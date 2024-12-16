Media Henry Cejudo: Topuria vs Islam "BIGGER" Fight Than Jones vs Tom

Thoughts?
Jones nor Tom has ever been a huge PPV draw, but they can market Islam vs Topuria as the fight for p4p #1/3

Full Interview(Time stamped at the end where he says it):
 
Imagine a freakishly-small midget trying to sell his dream that the best two little men will be a "bigger" fight than the best two BIGGER men 😅

The Napoleon Complex is so blatant in Henry's use of "Bigger" (that hilarious escapes the little guy) ... that the obviousness rises to the level of high-comedy <lmao><lol>

Cejudo is a longtime Aspinall hater and hasn't forgiven Tom for saying he doesn't listen to Henry since he's 5'3.

He also fancies himself as Jones's head coach since they trained together one time.

I guess he's all in on Islam now though since he's been in his camp and they share the same scummy manager.

TL;DR- Henry Cejudo's opinion is irrelevant.
 
Islam is a little guy? Dude is 5’11 195 shredded with 3d back muscles
 
do people seriously think aspinall and jones is bigger than topuria and islam?
 
Henry is the type of person who speaks his thoughts as they come, which can make it challenging to understand his ramblings.

He baits with some of these questions, but I suppose that's become his style as a podcaster, so I can't fault him for it.
 
Jon's one of the goat candidates and Aspinall is a good enough opponent to give him close odds at the end of his career.

However I can see Cejudo's point because Islam and Topuria are basically 2 undefeated proven guys who are the best right now and have fought in the division. Both guys are more decorated than Aspinall.
 
In a way it is considering that it’s two dominant champions at the peak of their prime, from the two arguably most competitive divisions.
 
handcrafted said:
do people seriously think aspinall and jones is bigger than topuria and islam?
Click to expand...
To be fair, this would be the sport GOAT putting his legacy on the line for the HW belt, Jones has more consecutive title defenses than Topuria and Islam have title fights, combined.

I certainly doubt it ever happens, but Jones vs Aspinall is bigger.
 
