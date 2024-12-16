Thoughts?
Jones nor Tom has ever been a huge PPV draw, but they can market Islam vs Topuria as the fight for p4p #1/3
Full Interview(Time stamped at the end where he says it):
Islam is a little guy? Dude is 5’11 195 shredded with 3d back musclesImagine a freakishly-small midget trying to sell his dream that the best two little men will be a "bigger" fight than the best two BIGGER men
The Napoleon Complex is so blatant in Henry's use of "Bigger" (that hilarious escapes the little guy) ... that the obviousness rises to the level of high-comedy
.
To be fair, this would be the sport GOAT putting his legacy on the line for the HW belt, Jones has more consecutive title defenses than Topuria and Islam have title fights, combined.do people seriously think aspinall and jones is bigger than topuria and islam?