Ares Black said: Volkanovski clearly won the first round. Not particularly debatable.

I was going to say the same thing. If you go off the judging criteria Volk won round one. And he was winning round 2 until the ko. But that’s what happens with a guy like Topuria he has the ultimate equalizer in those bombs and speed and precision. I think Volk was starting to figure him out in round two and he kind of eluded to that when he said he was landing shots and seeing everything Ilia was throwing in round two. He said he was just about to start really opening up and showing different wrinkles right before the ko. If they rematch, Volk needs to figure out how to keep his back off the fence and not get cornered. He can’t stand in a phone booth and trade he won’t win that kind of fight. Ilia hands are faster and much more boom. Has to be elusive.