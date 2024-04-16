Is Movsar Evloev vs Brian Ortega the fight to make at FW?

Ortega is still ranked 3rd and is has rebounded with a win over Yair.
Movsar is ranked 5th and has never lost.

There is no way that Ortega deserves a title fight with Topuria more than Holloway and Volk. Also, a guy who got dropped by a punch from Yair has no business being in there with a force like Topuria.
So yeah, even if the FW champ changes in the next few fight, that doesn't open up any oppurtunities for Ortega, not when you were dominated by both Volk and Max and are just on a 1 fight win streak.

All in all, Ortega needs a big win and what better oppurtunity than to fight undefeated Evloev. In this fight Ortega doesn't have to worry about getting battered by strikes or worry about how to get the fight to the ground. Movsar will do that for him.

I'm very intrigued by how the grappling exchanges play out in this fight, especially since Diego Lopes had Evloev in some deep submission attempts. Ortega is by far the best BJJ Wizard currently at FW.

I'll be roting for Evloev, but man, Ortega is very dangerous, so he better play it safe.

Who will you be rooting for and haow do you see this one play out, if it happens?
 
I think so.

I think the next 2 FW title fights are going to be some variation of Topuria/Volk/Max.

Evloev has earned a #1 contender fight in the meantime, and Ortega makes the most sense.

Sterling also has a shout just because he's a former BW champ and had a legendary 9 fight winning run before the O'Malley loss.

So any of those 3 mixing it up makes sense.
 
Evloev could be a good come back for Volkanovski
He doesn't KO people but he is still elite
 
Koala said:
Evloev could be a good come back for Volkanovski
He doesn't KO people but he is still elite
There is no coming back for Volk unfortunately, not after those 2 brutal KOes.
He's 36 and should just retire, has nothing left to prove.
 
OldBoy91 said:
I think so.

I think the next 2 FW title fights are going to be some variation of Topuria/Volk/Max.

Evloev has earned a #1 contender fight in the meantime, and Ortega makes the most sense.

Sterling also has a shout just because he's a former BW champ and had a legendary 9 fight winning run before the O'Malley loss.

So any of those 3 mixing it up makes sense.
I like Sterling and want to see him succeed but he needs a more dynamic performance to get him into the title picture than what we saw against Kattar. Don't get me wrong, he looked good and beat a ranked opponent. But I get the sense he's not one of Dana's favorites and with the stiff competition at 145 you need to put on performances that become the talk of the town to get noticed.
 
Well, Evloev has earned an eliminator and Ortega shouldn't be doing jack shit near a title shot for another 4 years (or 2 fights, by T City speak).


Edit* looks like Sterling wants a fight with Ortega, and Ortega gave the most fucking Ortega answer ever.
 
Lopes vs Ortega would be dope but he called for a Mosvar rematch, which I’m not interested in at this time
 
I find matchmaking in the FW division pretty challenging. Excluding Topuria, Volk, and Holloway, many fighters don’t have upcoming fights scheduled, and it’s a tough division to sort out. Looking at the top 15 ranked fighters, Ortega, Rodriguez, Evloev, Emmett, Sterling, Kattar, Mitchell, Ige, Lopes, and Yusuff are all currently without fights, most having fought recently.

Personally, I'd like to see Mostar Evloev vs Brian Ortega, Aljo Sterling vs Yair Rodriguez, Josh Emmett vs winner of Allen/Giga, Bryce Mitchell vs Diego Lopes and Calvin Kattar vs Dan Ige.
 
Islam Imamate said:
I like Sterling and want to see him succeed but he needs a more dynamic performance to get him into the title picture than what we saw against Kattar. Don't get me wrong, he looked good and beat a ranked opponent. But I get the sense he's not one of Dana's favorites and with the stiff competition at 145 you need to put on performances that become the talk of the town to get noticed.
Pereira, a less decorated champ at the time with less defenses, got kncoked out cold, moved up a division and barely won a lukewarm controversial decision, and walked right into a title shot.

I think it is fair to at least give aljo a number one contender fight next.

DatSamboKid said:
I find matchmaking in the FW division pretty challenging. Excluding Topuria, Volk, and Holloway, many fighters don’t have upcoming fights scheduled, and it’s a tough division to sort out. Looking at the top 15 ranked fighters, Ortega, Rodriguez, Evloev, Emmett, Sterling, Kattar, Mitchell, Ige, Lopes, and Yusuff are all currently without fights, most having fought recently.

Personally, I'd like to see Mostar Evloev vs Brian Ortega, Aljo Sterling vs Yair Rodriguez, Josh Emmett vs winner of Allen/Giga, Bryce Mitchell vs Diego Lopes and Calvin Kattar vs Dan Ige.
No need to see Kattar vs. ige again in my opinion, but those aren't bad fights.


Shay Brennan said:
There is no coming back for Volk unfortunately, not after those 2 brutal KOes.
He's 36 and should just retire, has nothing left to prove.
If he is returning though, Evloev of Sterling are ideal matches for him because they've never so much as rocked someone with punches as far as I know.
 
fortheo said:
Pereira, a less decorated champ at the time with less defenses, got kncoked out cold, moved up a division and barely won a lukewarm controversial decision, and walked right into a title shot.

I think it is fair to at least give aljo a number one contender fight next.
Pereira seems more favored by the UFC because of his fan friendly style and he competes in divisions that are far less deep so it makes more sense to throw someone like him into title fights off the bat.

With FW there are a lot of guys who are in the title picture or just outside it, Evloev, Holloway, possibly Volk, Ortega. Sterling needs to get a dramatic to set up a fight with someone on the cusp of a title shot like Holloway or Evloev.

Luke Thomas once said that MMA 170 and under is a different sport from MMA 185 and over and these kinds of situations demonstrate that. The depth at 145 is incomparable to the wasteland that is LHW.
 
I'd like this fight or possibly Evloev VS Sterling. I've never been bored by an Evloev fight -- I love his game.
 
