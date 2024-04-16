Is Movsar Evloev vs Brian Ortega the fight to make at FW?

Ortega is still ranked 3rd and is has rebounded with a win over Yair.

Movsar is ranked 5th and has never lost.



There is no way that Ortega deserves a title fight with Topuria more than Holloway and Volk. Also, a guy who got dropped by a punch from Yair has no business being in there with a force like Topuria.

So yeah, even if the FW champ changes in the next few fight, that doesn't open up any oppurtunities for Ortega, not when you were dominated by both Volk and Max and are just on a 1 fight win streak.



All in all, Ortega needs a big win and what better oppurtunity than to fight undefeated Evloev. In this fight Ortega doesn't have to worry about getting battered by strikes or worry about how to get the fight to the ground. Movsar will do that for him.



I'm very intrigued by how the grappling exchanges play out in this fight, especially since Diego Lopes had Evloev in some deep submission attempts. Ortega is by far the best BJJ Wizard currently at FW.



I'll be roting for Evloev, but man, Ortega is very dangerous, so he better play it safe.



Who will you be rooting for and haow do you see this one play out, if it happens?