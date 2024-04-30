Watching the Volk vs Topuria fight more critically the 2nd time around

I admit barely watching this one probably because I was dissatisfied with the outcome initially. I expected much more from Volk so I didn't give Top due credit. I had the impression already that Volk slipped up and got KOd by a glancing shot.



Watching it a second time and paying attention, clearly Volk got his Ass kicked and likely has recurring nightmares of Topuria. I had thought Topuria was lucky to be fighting Volk. But now I think its Volk who's probably more thankful he got to get spanked by an actual genius in the game.



Who do we have to compare Top to? Ive now watched this fight 3 times. I recommend watching just Top the entire fight, preferably save this for last. There is nobody Ive ever seen who moves like Topuria. This guy could easily become a world class boxer.



This whole time I had Volk's striking repertoire at an elite level for the game. But now I see Volk was having fits dealing with Top's movement. The dude was moving around like a fukin black cat. Volk was off balance just about the entire fight. No doubt about it, he secretly is afraid of Topuria. He knows he may not have it in him to deal with this again.



And that was no glancing blow, Holmes got hit by a mallet to the side of the face. A guy with a supposed chin like Volk is seen flying through the air with his eyes shut ded. Volk has nightmares of this guy for certain.



And this is all why Holloway is gnashing at the teeth to get to this guy. The BMF smells blood. Alpha steps to alpha. The fight needs to happen. They both have off the charts fight IQs. Nobody in the UFC moves or has moved like Topuria. You can tell elite level boxers by just observing their feet. Is Top vs Islam even possible?







I officially see what you see, sherbros

We are seeing absolute genius greatness right here. Conor for once is biting his tongue for the most part because even he knows. Top is what Conor wants to be.





