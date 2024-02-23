If Volk wins a rematch Against Topuria

Losing a fight is never a good outcome, but would winning a rematch be better for his legacy than If he'd just steamrolled Topuria in the first fight?

I imagine if Volk had walked right over Topuria, he would've been considered just another contender that couldn't cut it

With how sky-high Topurias stock is with his win over Volk, would it be even more impressive for Volk to convincingly win a rematch when alot of people are saying he's washed?

I think in the near term, yes, but the context will mean less and less as time goes on, and people forget about the circumstances and just lock at the L's on the record.

For the record, I, (like most people) don't think he wins the rematch, but I find this a pretty interesting situation, and can't think of another scenario that's played out like this.
 
