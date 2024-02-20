The Volk that fought Islam was a different fighter than the Volk that fought Topuria

Before and after Volk fought Islam the first time he had a certain aura of invincibility around him. Volk had taken 2 rounds from Islam in that fight, utterly dominating the last minutes. Volk had an impressive 20 Fight win streak, multiple title defenses, only 1 loss and 25 wins. Then they rematched on 11 days notice and Volk got his lights shut off by a head kick, then Volk comes around and rematches Topuria a few months later and gets his lights shut even worse, almost as if his chin is gone in just 2 fights. So Volk went from 25-1 Champion to 26-4 coming off 2 bad knockout losses in a row and it doesn't seem like he can take a punch the way he was in the holloway fights. I think this version of Volkanovski would have gotten slept by Holloway.
 
Things happen. Anybody can get put out.
 
