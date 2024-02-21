Topuria gave Volk a beautiful death.

MigitAs

MigitAs

Red Belt
@red
Joined
Oct 10, 2011
Messages
8,026
Reaction score
10,763
This sport is too full of decisions and split-decisions, especially in title fights. Champion or challenger or both get into their own heads, psych themselves out, and either point-fight to win a decision; or fight defensively to avoid being finished. The only way you get a finish like we saw last Saturday in the main event, is when both fighters are going for the kill, and one of them gets it.


The writing has been on the wall since the Islam rematch. Volk is too old, and now coming back too fast with the current state of his chin. Imo, Topuria made the end of Volk’s reign epic, and it won’t be forgotten anytime soon. Now Alex is mad, he showed up in an old man outfit because he knew (in his mind at least) he still had it in him to take on young contenders. Now that the naysayers have been proven mostly right, Volk is vengeful and looking to regain what’s lost. I don’t believe he will regain the title however. Too many factors against him at this point, with the two biggest being his age and his chin.

Topuria gave Volk a beautiful death, it’s too bad Volk isn’t in a place where he can accept it and ride off into the sunset gracefully. Wish him the best moving forward and excited for the future with Topuria as champ.


giphy-downsized-large.gif

giphy-downsized-large.gif

giphy-downsized-large.gif
 
MigitAs said:
This sport is too full of decisions and split-decisions, especially in title fights. Champion or challenger or both get into their own heads, psych themselves out, and either point-fight to win a decision; or fight defensively to avoid being finished. The only way you get a finish like we saw last Saturday in the main event, is when both fighters are going for the kill, and one of them gets it.


The writing has been on the wall since the Islam rematch. Volk is too old, and now coming back too fast with the current state of his chin. Imo, Topuria made the end of Volk’s reign epic, and it won’t be forgotten anytime soon. Now Alex is mad, he showed up in an old man outfit because he knew (in his mind at least) he still had it in him to take on young contenders. Now that the naysayers have been proven mostly right, Volk is vengeful and looking to regain what’s lost. I don’t believe he will regain the title however. Too many factors against him at this point, with the two biggest being his age and his chin.

Topuria gave Volk a beautiful death, it’s too bad Volk isn’t in a place where he can accept it and ride off into the sunset gracefully. Wish him the best moving forward and excited for the future with Topuria as champ.


giphy-downsized-large.gif

giphy-downsized-large.gif

giphy-downsized-large.gif
Click to expand...
Nice OP monica.

<mma4>

Can't argue with any of that.
 
Volk is compromised to a degree from mismanaging the last few years of his career, developing a drinking problem and age. Still, with that in mind, he was doing well offensively, but you could see a slight dip in spacial awareness and was a bit more flat footed. That said, the punch he ate was probably putting him out regardless, it just may have never landed that flush if Volkanovski was younger; not coming off of an injury; a brutal knockout loss; and surgery months ago.

Thing is, that's what happens when you're ten to twelve years deep into your career, coming off a brutal loss and are 35, fighting top competition at the lower weight classes. GSP is considered one of the greats and his career was winding down in '03 after almost twelve years of fighting, prompting him to retire. Condit's descent began in '14 after starting in '02 when he got injured against Woodley. Aldo was a few months shy of his twelfth year in MMA at 29 when he began to lose. Fedor started taking losses almost eleven years in. Edgar wasn't the same thirteen years in. Big Nog eleven years. Liddell hit the wall around that time.

Yes, there are outliers like Mighty Mouse, Jon Jones and Anderson Silva (wink wink), but for the most part, the majority of top fighters experience a decline after/within this time frame and begin to taste defeat more often as reflexes change; wear takes it toll; chins fade; injuries linger; weight cuts get harder.

Topuria was a better athlete and hits hard as shit. History tells us he should beat Volkanovski. He did. And it doesn't lessen the win one bit. Volkanovski did what greats do - dominate a division until they don't and everything catches up to you. No excuse. Just reality. Props to Ilia. He hit Volk with a fucking rocket.
 
Substance Abuse said:
Volk is compromised to a degree from mismanaging the last few years of his career, developing a drinking problem and age. Still, with that in mind, he was doing well offensively, but you could see a slight dip in spacial awareness and was a bit more flat footed. That said, the punch he ate was probably putting him out regardless, it just may have never landed that flush if Volkanovski was younger; not coming off of an injury; a brutal knockout loss; and surgery months ago.

Thing is, that's what happens when you're ten to twelve years deep into your career, coming off a brutal loss and are 35, fighting top competition at the lower weight classes. GSP is considered one of the greats and his career was winding down in '03 after almost twelve years of fighting, prompting him to retire. Condit's descent began in '14 after starting in '02 when he got injured against Woodley. Aldo was a few months shy of his twelfth year in MMA at 29 when he began to lose. Fedor started taking losses almost eleven years in. Edgar wasn't the same thirteen years in. Big Nog eleven years. Liddell hit the wall around that time.

Yes, there are outliers like Mighty Mouse, Jon Jones and Anderson Silva (wink wink), but for the most part, the majority of top fighters experience a decline after this time frame and begin to taste defeat more often as reflexes change; wear takes it toll; chins fade; injuries linger; weight cuts get harder.

Topuria was a better athlete and hits hard as shit. History tells us he should beat Volkanovski. He did. And it doesn't lessen the win one bit. Volkanovski did what greats do - dominate a division until they don't and everything catches up to you. No excuse. Just reality. Props to Ilia. He hit Volk with a fucking rocket.
Click to expand...
Balls sucking apart on my end, nice well written write-up.
 
Father Time catches up to everyone sooner or later. Volk had a fantastic run, and there is literally no shame in that loss at all. Right now, Ilia is one hungry beast.

I know I will be in the minority with this, but I honestly Topuria should give Volk the rematch, even though I suspect the end result will be the same.

I know that divisions turn over in time with rising prospects, but Ilia just smashed one of the UFC's best FW of all time. If he does it twice in a row, he might as well just eat a bunch of sandwiches and head to 155. Back to back dismantlings of Volk wouldn't exactly leave a lot of high-profile alternative matchups for Topuria at 145. Outside of Max, I really don't see a whole lot of options there for him.

There would be some banging fights there for him at LW, and if he puts together some highlight reel finishes, there is a better chance Conor might actually consider him if Ilia becomes the media darling and Conor continues to implode.
 
KarateYeah said:
I liked it a lot because I never did that math...and you had a solid point about that recurring timeframe among them (exceptions aside).
Click to expand...

It's common. Adesanya is in his eleventh year, we'll see how that goes. But look at DC, he starts '09, he's done by 2020. Machida starts in '03, he gets starched back to back to back by Rocksalt, Romero and Brunson starting one month before his thirteenth pro year. Rocksalt starts in '07, gets Left Hook Larry'd by Ping in '17 and goes 1-3 in the UFC after that, only beating ancient David Branch. 'Shad starts as an amateur in '03, and his last UFC win was in 2013. It's crazy how many declines happen within that window. Some guys are so talented they can still stay competitive for a while and win more than lose (Aldo is a great example) but it isn't the norm. When people tell you primes are solely derived from overall age or that they don't exist, they're likely an idiot.
 
Substance Abuse said:
It's common. Adesanya is in his eleventh year, we'll see how that goes. But look at DC, he starts '09, he's done by 2020. Machida starts in '03, he gets starched back to back to back by Rocksalt, Romero and Brunson starting one month before his thirteenth pro year. Rocksalt starts in '07, gets Left Hook Larry'd by Ping in '17 and goes 1-3 in the UFC after that, only beating ancient David Branch. 'Shad starts as an amateur in '03, and his last UFC win was in 2013. It's crazy how many declines happen within that window. Some guys are so talented they can still stay competitive for a while and win more than lose (Aldo is a great example) but it isn't the norm. When people tell you primes are solely derived from overall age or that they don't exist, they're likely an idiot.
Click to expand...

Yeah, MMA mileage is real for sure. Just never took the time in adding it up and confirm with that many examples. Good stuff!

Aldo and Anderson are freaks, but they also never took too much damage. Anderson lost his chin but his reflexes were still above average on decline.

But agree 100%, not the norm. They got KO'd and still were competitive, Aldo still winning some good matches..just not the norm like you said because Machida also took very little damage for years then it was a downfall.
 
Volk was great at making fight-ending mistakes but not having his fights end because he was too thick-skulled and bull-necked to get finished.
Only thing that's changed is his ability to absorb damage.
The drinking excuse and the Mrs. Doubtfire act are distractions from how he was never really that good.
 
He's got the torque and power of Gervonta Davis along w the hand speed of a young horse steroid infused Vitor Belfort.

He made an offering to the just bleed gods that night. and i respect him for that
 
TheGreatReset said:
Alexander is watching these too and seeing what is apparent to everyone.... take the take down...that top gif shows it the best. Just dip down and take him down.

I want the rematch asap.
Click to expand...

The takedown attempt wasn't the issue. Him backing up in a straight line is the issue. He had his head straight up.
 
MigitAs said:
This sport is too full of decisions and split-decisions, especially in title fights. Champion or challenger or both get into their own heads, psych themselves out, and either point-fight to win a decision; or fight defensively to avoid being finished. The only way you get a finish like we saw last Saturday in the main event, is when both fighters are going for the kill, and one of them gets it.


The writing has been on the wall since the Islam rematch. Volk is too old, and now coming back too fast with the current state of his chin. Imo, Topuria made the end of Volk’s reign epic, and it won’t be forgotten anytime soon. Now Alex is mad, he showed up in an old man outfit because he knew (in his mind at least) he still had it in him to take on young contenders. Now that the naysayers have been proven mostly right, Volk is vengeful and looking to regain what’s lost. I don’t believe he will regain the title however. Too many factors against him at this point, with the two biggest being his age and his chin.

Topuria gave Volk a beautiful death, it’s too bad Volk isn’t in a place where he can accept it and ride off into the sunset gracefully. Wish him the best moving forward and excited for the future with Topuria as champ.


giphy-downsized-large.gif

giphy-downsized-large.gif

giphy-downsized-large.gif
Click to expand...

Good write up sir, and Topuria gave Volk the Samurai treatment...it was glorious and aesthetically pleasing.
It was like watching fireworks, in all the best ways.
 
Substance Abuse said:
Volk is compromised to a degree from mismanaging the last few years of his career, developing a drinking problem and age. Still, with that in mind, he was doing well offensively, but you could see a slight dip in spacial awareness and was a bit more flat footed. That said, the punch he ate was probably putting him out regardless, it just may have never landed that flush if Volkanovski was younger; not coming off of an injury; a brutal knockout loss; and surgery months ago.

Thing is, that's what happens when you're ten to twelve years deep into your career, coming off a brutal loss and are 35, fighting top competition at the lower weight classes. GSP is considered one of the greats and his career was winding down in '03 after almost twelve years of fighting, prompting him to retire. Condit's descent began in '14 after starting in '02 when he got injured against Woodley. Aldo was a few months shy of his twelfth year in MMA at 29 when he began to lose. Fedor started taking losses almost eleven years in. Edgar wasn't the same thirteen years in. Big Nog eleven years. Liddell hit the wall around that time.

Yes, there are outliers like Mighty Mouse, Jon Jones and Anderson Silva (wink wink), but for the most part, the majority of top fighters experience a decline after/within this time frame and begin to taste defeat more often as reflexes change; wear takes it toll; chins fade; injuries linger; weight cuts get harder.

Topuria was a better athlete and hits hard as shit. History tells us he should beat Volkanovski. He did. And it doesn't lessen the win one bit. Volkanovski did what greats do - dominate a division until they don't and everything catches up to you. No excuse. Just reality. Props to Ilia. He hit Volk with a fucking rocket.
Click to expand...

Absolutely beautiful in every sense sir.
Just have to enjoy and appreciate these cats while they're here because one day... they're not.
 
I don’t think Volkanovski was going for the finish at all. I think he was content with pot shotting Topuria the entire night and going to decision. And there’s nothing wrong with that— as champ, there’s really no incentive to go for the finish. He just made the mistake of getting trapped against the cage and having nowhere to escape.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

V
No version of Volk beats Topuria
3 4 5
Replies
91
Views
2K
djacobox372
djacobox372
MetaIIica
The Volk that fought Islam was a different fighter than the Volk that fought Topuria
2
Replies
33
Views
575
Substance Abuse
Substance Abuse
Gabe
If Volk Beats Topuria - Would You Like to See Him Fight Evloev or Go Back to 155?
2 3
Replies
43
Views
1K
Ironheart
Ironheart
Shay Brennan
How would Holloway vs Topuria play out?
Replies
3
Views
348
AmericanMMA
AmericanMMA
Koro_11
Does O'Malley still want Topuria?
Replies
14
Views
392
Sad Dad
Sad Dad

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,232,073
Messages
55,119,790
Members
174,622
Latest member
DrederickH8m

Share this page

Back
Top