This sport is too full of decisions and split-decisions, especially in title fights. Champion or challenger or both get into their own heads, psych themselves out, and either point-fight to win a decision; or fight defensively to avoid being finished. The only way you get a finish like we saw last Saturday in the main event, is when both fighters are going for the kill, and one of them gets it.
The writing has been on the wall since the Islam rematch. Volk is too old, and now coming back too fast with the current state of his chin. Imo, Topuria made the end of Volk’s reign epic, and it won’t be forgotten anytime soon. Now Alex is mad, he showed up in an old man outfit because he knew (in his mind at least) he still had it in him to take on young contenders. Now that the naysayers have been proven mostly right, Volk is vengeful and looking to regain what’s lost. I don’t believe he will regain the title however. Too many factors against him at this point, with the two biggest being his age and his chin.
Topuria gave Volk a beautiful death, it’s too bad Volk isn’t in a place where he can accept it and ride off into the sunset gracefully. Wish him the best moving forward and excited for the future with Topuria as champ.
